2019 WNBA All-Star Skills Competition, 3-Point Contest Participants Revealed

2019 WNBA All-Star Skills Competition, 3-Point Contest Participants RevealedJuly 24, 2019
The WNBA rolled out the participants for the 2019 Three-Point Contest and Skills Challenge on Friday in Las Vegas.
Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley is back to defend her three-point title, having won the competition in 2017 and 2018. Las Vegas guard Kayla McBride is looking for revenge after falling to Quigley in a final-round tiebreaker a year ago.
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner headlines the Skills Challenge field. This is the first time since 2010 the event was rolled into the WNBA's All-Star festivities.
WNBA @WNBA
Phoenix’s @brittneygriner leads the list of participants in the #WNBA Skills Challenge at @ATT #WNBAAllStar Friday Night 2019 🏀 https://t.co/Ls9xBTTnIc
