2019 WNBA All-Star Skills Competition, 3-Point Contest Participants Revealed

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 28: WNBA President Lisa Borders presents Allie Quigley #14 of the Chicago Sky with the Trophy during the Three-Point Contest during halftime during the Verizon WNBA All-Star Game 2018 on July 28, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

The WNBA rolled out the participants for the 2019 Three-Point Contest and Skills Challenge on Friday in Las Vegas.

Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley is back to defend her three-point title, having won the competition in 2017 and 2018. Las Vegas guard Kayla McBride is looking for revenge after falling to Quigley in a final-round tiebreaker a year ago.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner headlines the Skills Challenge field. This is the first time since 2010 the event was rolled into the WNBA's All-Star festivities.

       

