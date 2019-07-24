2019 WNBA All-Star Skills Competition, 3-Point Contest Participants Revealed

David Sherman/Getty Images

The WNBA rolled out the participants for the 2019 Three-Point Contest and Skills Challenge on Friday in Las Vegas.

Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley is back to defend her three-point title, having won the competition in 2017 and 2018. Las Vegas guard Kayla McBride is looking for revenge after falling to Quigley in a final-round tiebreaker a year ago.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner headlines the Skills Challenge field. This is the first time since 2010 the event was rolled into the WNBA's All-Star festivities.

