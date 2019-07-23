Cam Newton Slides, Julian Edelman Rises in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2019

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

NFL Network is gradually releasing its top 100 players for the upcoming 2019 season, and it revealed players 90 through 81 during Tuesday night's broadcast.

Here is a look at the rankings, which also include players 100 through 91 from an earlier broadcast.

100. Eric Weddle, S, Los Angeles Rams

99. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

98. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

97. Byron Jones, CB, Dallas Cowboys

96. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

95. Kyle Fuller, CB, Chicago Bears

94. Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

93. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

92. Jurrell Casey, DT, Tennessee Titans

91. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Los Angeles Rams

90. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

89. Devin McCourty, S, New England Patriots

88. Cameron Heyward, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers

87. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

86. Darius Slay, CB, Detroit Lions

85. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

84. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

83. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings

82. Bradley Chubb, LB, Denver Broncos

81. Trent Williams, OT, Washington

Newton jumps out from the newest players.

On one hand, it's a testament to his consistency that this is his eighth time on NFL Network's rankings. On the other, going from No. 25 to No. 87 is a precipitous fall.

The three-time Pro Bowler hasn't been to the Pro Bowl since the 2015 campaign, when he was the league MVP and Offensive Player of the Year while leading the Panthers to the Super Bowl.

Although Newton isn't quite on the same level he was at his peak in 2015, he put up better numbers last season than he did in 2017. His completion percentage rose from 59.1 to a career-best 67.9, his passing yards went from 3,302 to 3,395, his passing touchdowns went from 22 to 24, and his interceptions went down from 16 to 13.

However, the Panthers went 11-5 and made the playoffs in 2017 but finished 7-9 last year.

Team success and failure always falls on the quarterback, and Carolina's drop from a playoff squad to one under .500 clearly impacted Newton's ranking. If he can return the Panthers to playoff contention this season, he will assuredly move up in 2020.

Julian Edelman can thank team success in part for his appearance on the list after he was left off the rankings last year.

The New England Patriots wide receiver won his third championship ring last season with a Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Edelman won Super Bowl MVP with 10 catches for 141 yards, helping clinch a title and his spot on this list.