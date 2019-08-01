Breaking Down Each UFC Weight Class

0 of 12

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

While the popularity of mixed martial arts has skyrocketed, the UFC is practically a foreign language for many people.

However, learning about the sport shouldn't be an overwhelming task. Consider this a beginner's guide to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.



The following sections feature a brief look at each men's and women's division, including the current champion and top contender. Notable clashes—particularly between those two fighters—are mentioned throughout the breakdown.

Rankings are from UFC.com.