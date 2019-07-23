Video: Andy Ruiz Picks Manny Pacquiao to Beat Floyd Mayweather in a Rematch

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJuly 23, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 20. Manny Pacquiao waves to his fans after going 12 rounds with Keith Thurman during their fight for the WBA welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao took the win by a split decision.
MB Media/Getty Images

Andy Ruiz Jr. thinks Manny Pacquiao would beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. if the two boxing legends agreed to a rematch.

The heavyweight champion said it would be "an awesome fight" but selected the Filipino star "because he's been more active" than Mayweather:

Pac-Man became the oldest welterweight champion in history Saturday night by beating previously undefeated Keith Thurman in a split decision in Las Vegas.

Mayweather was in Las Vegas to see his old rival pick up an impressive win:

Pacquiao's victory has prompted talk of a lucrative rematch with Mayweather.

The American beat Pacquiao via a unanimous decision in 2015 in one of the biggest fights in boxing history.

The Athletic's Jesse Granger showed how much the two boxers earned from the bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena:

Pacquiao told reporters he had been hindered by a shoulder injury during the fight. He underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff afterward, per ESPN's Dan Rafael.

The 40-year-old has been asked about a rematch with Mayweather and is open to the possibility:

However, Mayweather Promotions chief executive officer Leonard Ellerbe old Keith Idec at BoxingScene.com that the 42-year-old is "burned out" and has "zero interest" in coming out of retirement to face Pacquaio.      

Related

    Maxim Dadashev Dies from Fight Injuries

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Maxim Dadashev Dies from Fight Injuries

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Herring: Nothing Against Berchelt, But I Wish He'd Quit Telling Lies

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Herring: Nothing Against Berchelt, But I Wish He'd Quit Telling Lies

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Canelo 'Nearing a Deal' to Face Derevyanchenko

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Canelo 'Nearing a Deal' to Face Derevyanchenko

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook

    Berchelt to Herring: Unification Not Worth Much

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Berchelt to Herring: Unification Not Worth Much

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com