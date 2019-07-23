Video: Andy Ruiz Picks Manny Pacquiao to Beat Floyd Mayweather in a Rematch

MB Media/Getty Images

Andy Ruiz Jr. thinks Manny Pacquiao would beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. if the two boxing legends agreed to a rematch.

The heavyweight champion said it would be "an awesome fight" but selected the Filipino star "because he's been more active" than Mayweather:

Pac-Man became the oldest welterweight champion in history Saturday night by beating previously undefeated Keith Thurman in a split decision in Las Vegas.

Mayweather was in Las Vegas to see his old rival pick up an impressive win:

Pacquiao's victory has prompted talk of a lucrative rematch with Mayweather.

The American beat Pacquiao via a unanimous decision in 2015 in one of the biggest fights in boxing history.

The Athletic's Jesse Granger showed how much the two boxers earned from the bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena:

Pacquiao told reporters he had been hindered by a shoulder injury during the fight. He underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff afterward, per ESPN's Dan Rafael.



The 40-year-old has been asked about a rematch with Mayweather and is open to the possibility:

However, Mayweather Promotions chief executive officer Leonard Ellerbe old Keith Idec at BoxingScene.com that the 42-year-old is "burned out" and has "zero interest" in coming out of retirement to face Pacquaio.