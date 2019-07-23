Report: Ex-Jets QB Mark Sanchez Retires from NFL to Join ABC/ESPN as Analyst

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Quarterback Mark Sanchez has reportedly retired from the NFL at age 32 to join ESPN and ABC as a college football analyst.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Sanchez is expected to replace new North Carolina head football coach Mack Brown in ABC's lead college football studio alongside Kevin Negandhi and Jon Vilma.

Sanchez went unsigned this offseason after he played two games with the Washington Redskins in 2018.

The New York Jets selected Sanchez with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft out of USC, and he went on to spend four seasons in New York.

Sanchez led the Jets to the AFC Championship Game in each of his first two seasons, which led to his nickname "The Sanchize." Things went downhill for him and the Jets from there, though, as neither has appeared in the postseason since 2010.

Following a stint with the Jets that saw him go 33-29 in 62 starts, as well as 4-2 in the playoffs, Sanchez bounced around between multiple teams.

He saw action with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Redskins, and spent time on the rosters of the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears.

Sanchez appeared in two games and made one start for the Redskins last season, throwing for 138 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Over 10 NFL campaigns, Sanchez held a regular-season record of 37-36 as a starter. He completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 15,357 yards, 86 touchdowns and 89 interceptions.