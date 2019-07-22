Video: Stone Cold Crushes Beer; Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair Appear on WWE Raw Reunion

Credit: WWE.com

Stone Cold Steve Austin closed out Monday night's Raw Reunion show and assembled all of the legends in attendance to enjoy a cold one or two in the ring.

Austin inadvertently gave Triple H a slight beer bath when The Game came in for a hug:

Prior to Austin's arrival, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan shared the spotlight:

WWE used Flair's 70th birthday celebration as a bait-and-switch to set up Batista's WrestleMania 35 match with Triple H. Some wondered whether the Raw Reunion was ultimately a vehicle for the promotion to tease a marquee bout for SummerSlam.

Instead, it was a truly nostalgic affair as WWE honored a number of stars who helped turn Raw into what it is today, much like the 25th anniversary event in January 2018.

Austin was the perfect person to close the curtain on the night, as no wrestler is more synonymous with Raw than The Rattlesnake.