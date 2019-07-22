MLB Rumors: Rockies Open to Charlie Blackmon Trade; Multiple Teams Interested

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies "would listen to offers" for four-time All-Star Charlie Blackmon ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, according to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi.

Morosi, however, added the odds of Blackmon moving this season "are remote," citing both his popularity and limited no-trade clause that includes 15 teams.

