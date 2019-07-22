MLB Rumors: Rockies Open to Charlie Blackmon Trade; Multiple Teams Interested

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies runs the bases after hitting a lead-off home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies "would listen to offers" for four-time All-Star Charlie Blackmon ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, according to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi.

Morosi, however, added the odds of Blackmon moving this season "are remote," citing both his popularity and limited no-trade clause that includes 15 teams.

        

