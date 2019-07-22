MLB Rumors: Rockies Open to Charlie Blackmon Trade; Multiple Teams Interested

MLB Rumors: Rockies Open to Charlie Blackmon Trade; Multiple Teams InterestedJuly 23, 2019
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
The Colorado Rockies "would listen to offers" for four-time All-Star Charlie Blackmon ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, according to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi.
Morosi, however, added the odds of Blackmon moving this season "are remote," citing both his popularity and limited no-trade clause that includes 15 teams.
Could the Rockies Deal Blackmon?
The Rockies are 3-12 since the start of July. That is the National League's worst record this month. They've allowed the most runs in the Majors over that span -- an alarming average of 8.1 per game. Understandably, the Rockies aren't focused on adding short-term rentals as their Wild Card