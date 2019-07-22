Panthers' Eric Reid Criticizes LSU's New $28M Renovated Football Building

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

LSU football unveiled its new locker room Sunday and all of social media was buzzing, but former Tigers star Eric Reid isn't impressed:

The new facility cost $28 million, paid for through private donations to the athletic department, according to Brooks Kubena of the Advocate. It replaces the previous locker room, which was opened in 2005.

Reid, who was at LSU from 2010-13 and currently plays for the Carolina Panthers, believes some of that money should go to the players.

The 27-year-old has been outspoken on a number of topics, most notably kneeling during the national anthem next to Colin Kaepernick in protest of racial injustice. His latest argument has been nearly just as divisive in arguing that college athletes should get paid.

The NCAA has opposed giving money to the players despite sports like football and basketball bringing in massive revenues. The organization also prevents players from profiting off their likeness, including autographs and jersey sales.

NCAA president Mark Emmert has argued that paying athletes in these popular sports would eliminate other sports sponsored by the universities.

However, Reid believes the money brought in for a locker room could be used on the players, even in the form of scholarships.

"Dont u find it interesting that we can convince people 2 donate millions 2 renovate a facility that doesn’t need renovating?" he said on Twitter. "How many scholarships could have been given with the money used 2 renovate?"

"There are folks who could use a scholarship more than our guys need a tv in their locker," Reid added. "Those who know me know the amount of love I have for LSU. This is too much though."

Of course, the current players seemed excited about the upgrades:

The new locker room will undoubtedly be used as a recruiting tool to help the program, although the players won't receive any direct money themselves from the donations.