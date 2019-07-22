Cristiano Ronaldo Won't Face Criminal Charges After Sexual Assault Allegations

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face criminal charges stemming from sexual assault allegations in 2009, according to TMZ Sports.

Kathryn Mayorga first accused Ronaldo of assault in 2009, but the two reportedly agreed to a settlement worth $375,000. Nearly 10 years later, she requested the case be reopened, as prosecutors explained:

"On August 28, 2018, V contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, asking that her sexual assault investigation be reopened, naming Cristiano Ronaldo as the offender. ... A Request for Prosecution was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office on July 8, 2019. Based upon a review of the information presented at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming."

The initial report kept Mayorga anonymous as "V" and didn't identify Ronaldo by name.

Mayorga explained in 2018 that she was inspired by the #MeToo movement to speak up after nine years, but Ronaldo denied all allegations, per BBC Sport.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continued its investigation over the past year, requesting a DNA sample from the international superstar in January.

Ronaldo complied, but his lawyers explained it wouldn't amount to much.

"Mr Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in Las Vegas in 2009 was consensual in nature, so it is not surprising that DNA would be present, nor that the police would make this very standard request as part of their investigation," attorney Peter S. Christiansen said in a statement, via BBC Sport.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office also explained in Monday's statement that "video evidence, showing interactions between the victim and perpetrator before and after the alleged crime, was lost" during the initial investigation in 2009.

The added investigation over the past year has not brought up any new evidence that would cause the 34-year-old to be charged with a crime.

Juventus is currently participating in the International Champions Cup.