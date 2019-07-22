Liverpool at Yankee Stadium, Angels-Dodgers and More to Watch This Week

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

We've officially reached the light sports time of the summer, as the schedule opens up to feature fewer big-time events but still some fun—and important—runs of play in a couple sports. Here's what you can find as we enter the last full week of July.

Must Watch: Liverpool U.S. Tour Finale at Yankee Stadium

The final match of Liverpool's summer tour in America will be a unique one, as the Reds will play Sporting CP at Yankee Stadium. Home to the New York Yankees and New York City FC of the MLS, the pitch in the notoriously small ballpark is just that: small.

Jurgen Klopp's team will have to adjust to the shorter and narrower dimensions that promote plenty of quick counter attacks, as clearances can reach the other end of the field and become an opportunity to score.

The friendly match kicks off Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed here on B/R Live or watched on TNT.

The Reds are 2-2 in pre-season friendlies thus far, defeating two English clubs in the UK before falling to Borussia Dortmund at Notre Dame on Friday and to Sevilla at Fenway Park last night. The club's summer preparations don't end with Wednesday's match. Liverpool returns to Europe to play twice more, beginning this Sunday with a match in Scotland against Italian club Napoli. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET, and you can stream the full match on B/R Live.

For more information on Liverpool's summer tour and how to watch every match, go here.

Watch This: Freeway Series in LA

The Angels and Dodgers square off this week in their only two games of the 2019 regular season. The interleague mini-series features the best player in baseball, two-time American League MVP Mike Trout, going up against current National League MVP contender Cody Bellinger.

The Dodgers will host the series boasting the best record in the major leagues, while the Angels are right in the midst of a very crowded AL Wild Card race. You can watch each game on MLB.TV. Here are the first-pitch times (Eastern) and pitching matchups:

Tuesday at 10:10 p.m.

Felix Pena (LAA) vs. Kenta Maeda (LAD): Pena threw seven of the Angels' nine innings in their combined no-hitter last week against the Mariners.

Wednesday at 10:10 p.m.

Jaime Barria (LAA) vs. Ross Stripling (LAD)

More to Watch This Week

1. Summer of Soccer Continues

The International Champions Cup is in full swing and has plenty of intriguing friendly matchups this week. As players get back into rhythm and match fitness, there's always the prospect of extra time and space in which to pull off the spectacular, as Tottenham's Harry Kane did against Juventus on Sunday morning.

Here are the top matchups to tune into this week:

Tuesday

Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan, 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Guadalajara vs. Atletico Madrid, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Barcelona vs. Chelsea, 6:30 a.m. on ESPN2 (this is not part of the ICC, but intriguing nonetheless)

Wednesday

Juventus vs. Inter Milan, 7:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Fiorentina vs. Benfica, 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Thursday

Tottenham vs. Manchester United, 7:30 a.m. on ESPN+

2. WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Fresh off a week in Northern Ireland for the Open Championship, golf returns to the States and heads to Memphis, Tennessee, for the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Defending champion Justin Thomas returns, along with a pretty stacked field, to play at the TPC Southwind course.

The top four ranked players in the world⁠—Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose⁠—are all playing, in addition to Matt Kuchar, who currently leads the FedEx Cup points standings. Giving the field an even bigger boost is Shane Lowry, who ran away with the Open Championship over the weekend at Royal Portrush.

First- and second-round coverage runs from 2-7 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday on the Golf Channel. Weekend coverage begins on the Golf Channel from 12-1:45 p.m. for the third and final rounds then switches to CBS from 2-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday afternoons. You can stream full-day action during all four rounds on PGA Tour Live.

3. Weekend MLS

More big matchups highlight this weekend in Major League Soccer. Friday brings a battle between last season's champions and this season's best record, while Saturday features a crucial clash on the west coast. Check out how the league table stacks up.

Friday

LAFC vs. Atlanta United, 10 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Chicago Fire vs. DC United, 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders, 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. on FS1

What's on B/R Live This Week

UEFA Champions and Europa League Qualifying

The second qualifying round for both the UCL and UEL returns to B/R Live this week as teams compete to reach the group stage of the biggest club competitions in the world.

This week's matches are the first of two legs, with aggregate winners advancing to the next round of qualification. You can stream on B/R Live the Champions League qualifiers here and the Europa League qualifiers here. These are the matchups this week (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, UCL

Plzen vs. Olympiacos, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, UCL

Maribor vs. AIK, 2:15 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. HJK Helsinki, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, UEL

Strasbourg vs. Maccabi Haifa, 2:30 p.m.

Torino vs. Debrecen, 2:30 p.m.

Legia Warsaw vs. Kups Kuopio, 2:30 p.m.

Quick Catchup

1. ZLAtan

Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic defined talking the talk and walking the walk on Friday night, scoring a hat-trick in a win over rival Los Angeles FC after calling out opposing striker Carlos Vela the previous day.

2. Bye Bye Bale

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Saturday night that Gareth Bale would soon be transferred from the club, ending an era in Madrid in which the Wales forward was seemingly always questioned despite delivering these big numbers and one of the best goals in Champions League final history.

3. Diamond Gems

We may have seen both the pitch of the year and the fan catch of the year in the MLB on Saturday night.

4. Cooperstown Official

Six legends were inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday: Mike Mussina, Roy Halladay, Harold Baines, Edgar Martinez, Lee Smith and Mariano Rivera.

