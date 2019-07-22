NFL Power Rankings: Latest Team-by-Team Outlook During 2019 Training Camp

John Bazemore/Associated Press

With the NFL training-camp season now upon us, the offseason is finally coming to an end. We'll have exhibition action in less than two weeks, and in a little more than a month, the real thing.

While the offseason can be a trying time for dedicated fans, this one has carried its fair share of excitement. We've witnessed big-time trades (Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns) and intriguing draft selections (Kyler Murray at No. 1) which have the potential to change the leaguewide landscape.

Of course, big moves don't always translate into successful seasons. Games aren't played on paper, and football is a game dependent on team chemistry more than high-profile individuals. Let's cut through the hype and examine where each team stands heading into training camp.

Here, you'll find early power rankings for all 32 teams based on their current roster and front-office configurations—with some of the best and worst teams highlighted. This is only a preliminary look, though, and things will change as teams develop and jell in camp and preseason.

For now, this is how the NFL stacks up.

2019 NFL Preseason Power Rankings

1. New Orleans Saints

2. New England Patriots

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Indianapolis Colts

7. Philadelphia Eagles

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

9. Chicago Bears

10. Seattle Seahawks

11. Baltimore Ravens

12. Houston Texans

13. Dallas Cowboys

14. Cleveland Browns

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Minnesota Vikings

20. Carolina Panthers

21. San Francisco 49ers

22. Buffalo Bills

23. Detroit Lions

24. Washington Redskins

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

26. Oakland Raiders

27. Cincinnati Bengals

28. New York Jets

29. Denver Broncos

30. New York Giants

31. Arizona Cardinals

32. Miami Dolphins

2018 Record: 13-3

For the second year in a row, the New Orleans Saints were knocked out of the playoffs essentially by one dramatic play. This time around, it was a controversial non-call on what appeared to be pass interference—which led to the league adopting replay review for pass interference in the offseason.

While the Saints still had chances to win the NFC title game—they could have run the ball instead of throwing it on the aforementioned play or not thrown an interception in overtime—the result was a big disappointment for the fans.

However, a third postseason trip in three years could be the charm for New Orleans, and all indications are it will be playoff-bound once again. The team still has future Hall of Famer Drew Brees at quarterback, and it added another pass-catching playmaker in tight end Jared Cook.

Brees, 40, was ranked second among all quarterbacks in defense-adjusted yards above replacement by Football Outsiders

The addition of Cook, who had 896 yards and six touchdowns last season, means the veteran QB should finally have another reliable go-to target other than Michael Thomas.

Of course, the Saints experienced some losses during the offseason as well, most notably running back Mark Ingram (free agency) and center Max Unger (retirement).

Still, they maintain arguably the most complete roster in the entire NFL, and they should again be considered favorites to come out of the NFC.

2. New England Patriots

2018 Record: 11-5



On paper, the New England Patriots do not have the second-best team in the NFL. They lost star tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement in the offseason and parted with key veterans such as Trey Flowers, Trent Brown and Malcom Brown.

When it comes to succeeding when it matters most, though, there isn't a team as capable as the Patriots. They've made three straight Super Bowl appearances—winning two—and still have Tom Brady at quarterback.

Ad in many aspects, the Patriots may be more dangerous than they were a year ago. Losing Gronkowski will hurt, but New England drafted a No. 1-caliber wideout in N'Keal Harry and strengthened their backfield through the draft (Damien Harris) and in free agency (Brandon Bolden).

New England also brought in edge-rusher Michael Bennett through a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Oh, and the last time I checked, mastermind Bill Belichick was still the head coach. As long as he is running the show and Brady maintains a safe distance from the proverbial cliff, New England is going to remain an AFC contender.

Until another team manages to knock the Patriots off their pedestal, they have to be considered the team to beat in the conference.

32. Miami Dolphins

2018 record: 7-9

The Miami Dolphins are an NFL team. That, we know. Unfortunately, we don't know much else about them heading into the preseason, including what their actual goals for 2019 are.

Miami finally pulled the plug on the Ryan Tannehill experiment in the offseason, choosing to ship him off to the Tennessee Titans. He was replaced by the tandem of Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick, who are engaged in an offseason battle the former Arizona Cardinals signal-caller is apparently losing.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Fitzpatrick has a firm grasp on the competition's lead:

"One Dolphins player said Fitzpatrick has impressed everyone as a leader and that he was clearly the best quarterback in the offseason program. So Josh Rosen will be a clear underdog to begin the season as the starter when camp opens July 25, though Fitzpatrick’s history suggests Rosen will get a chance at some point."

This quarterback battle is where the confusion sets in. Are the Dolphins actually trying to see if Rosen, 22, is franchise-quarterback material this season? Are they trying to tank for a signal-caller in next year's draft? Do they even know? Perhaps the worst thing Miami can do is mirror last year's record and accomplish neither potential goal.

There is no clear direction for Miami at this point, and there aren't many standout players on the roster either—their QB-RB-WR trio of Fitzpatrick, DeVante Parker and Kenyan Drake is impressing exactly no one.

New head coach Brian Flores has inherited a mess of a situation, and it's going to take some time for the Dolphins to dig their way out of it.