British Open 2019: Real-Time Leaderboard Updates for Sunday Leaders

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Ireland's Shane Lowry is in a strong position to win the British Open, as he made it to the turn in the final round with a five-shot lead intact.

Lowry went out in the final pairing on Saturday and tore up the course in Northern Ireland, shooting a course-record round of 63. He's backed that up with a solid performance in tough conditions on Day 4, as he reached the 10th tee level par for his round and five shots clear of Tommy Fleetwood.

Nevertheless, with the wind blowing hard at Royal Portrush, a dramatic finish may yet be on the cards. Here are the details on where to keep track of the leaderboard and a recap of some of the action so far.

The live leaderboard can be found at TheOpen.com.

Saturday Recap

Even with a four-shot lead at the start of play, Lowry would have been nervous stood on the first tee. That showed, as he produced some loose opening shots and dropped a shot.

Fleetwood's par meant that he was able to close the gap, although he would have been disappointed not to have taken a birdie from the hole after a tremendous approach:

That was the closest Fleetwood would get to his playing partner for the remainder of the front nine, as Lowry was able to cope better in the conditions.

Lowry grabbed his first birdie of the day at the third, before backing that up with another at the fourth. With the fans roaring him on, the leader was beginning to enjoy himself again and a birdie at the par-five seventh saw him open up a six-shot lead on Fleetwood.

Meanwhile, the spectators at Royal Portrush were doing their best to enjoy themselves in spite of the inclement weather:

Jason Sobel commented on how previous disappointing experiences seemed to be helping Lowery in this situation:

With the conditions worsening as the players went on, bogeys were beginning to become more commonplace. Even Lowry was struggling to tame the wind at this juncture, as he dropped shots at the eighth and ninth.

Even so, there was a composure about the Irishman, with a bogey for Fleetwood at eight meaning he was only able to reduce the lead to five.

Given the wind and rain, an early surge from further back on the leaderboard didn't materialise on Sunday. Defending champion Francesco Molinari had posted the best round of the day early on, shooting an exceptional five under 66, taking him to three-under for the tournament.

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka faltered early on the final day too, as he was two-over par for his round through 10. Justin Rose was five-over for his round after playing the same amount of holes.