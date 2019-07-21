Pacquiao vs. Thurman: Scorecard Results, Complete Punch Stats and Breakdown

John Locher/Associated Press

Manny Pacquiao clearly still has plenty left in the tank.

On Saturday, the 40-year-old veteran handed Keith Thurman his first professional loss while claiming the WBA "super" welterweight championship. Pacquiao won the fight by split decision—113-114, 115-112, 115-112. It was Pacquiao's second win this year after he defeated Adrien Broner in January.

According to CompuBox (h/t ESPN.com), Pacquiao landed fewer punch attempts than Thurman. Pacquiao landed 28 percent (195 of 686), while Thurman landed 37 percent (210 of 571).

However, Pacquiao gained the advantage in the fight early, knocking down Thurman in the closing seconds of the first round. It was a back-and-forth fight from there, but Pacquiao did enough to earn the victory, as he busted open Thurman's nose in the eighth round, hurt him with a body punch in the 10th round and hit him with heavy punches in the final round.

"It was fun," Pacquiao said, according to ESPN's Dan Rafael. "My opponent is a good fighter and boxer. He was strong. Even though Thurman lost, he did his best. He's not an easy opponent. He's a good boxer, and he's strong. I was just blessed tonight."

This was only Thurman's second fight since missing nearly two years because of elbow and hand injuries. He was 29-0 with 22 career knockouts entering this matchup, and he was coming off a win over Josesito Lopez in January.

Thurman showed that he could hang with Pacquiao, who has won championships in a record eight weight divisions during his illustrious career. And Thurman even had the advantage on one of the three judges' scorecards. However, it wasn't enough for him to earn what would have been the biggest win of his career.

"I knew it was too close," Thurman said, per Rafael. "He got the knockdown, so he had momentum in Round 1. I wish I had a little bit more output to go toe-to-toe. I felt like he was getting a little bit tired, but he did have experience in the ring. My conditioning and my output was just behind Manny Pacquiao's. I would love the rematch."

John Locher/Associated Press

According to Rafael, Pacquiao said he plans to return to the ring next year. After Saturday's victory, he has won three straight fights and hasn't lost in more than two years.

While there have been questions about whether Pacquiao will slow down as he gets older, that hasn't appeared to be the case. Thurman is 10 years younger than Pacquiao and had a two-inch reach advantage, yet Pacquiao secured the victory.

With this fight now behind him, Pacquiao will look to continue to further cement his legacy and will be seeking his 63rd career professional win the next time he enters the ring.