Rory McIlroy Misses 2019 British Open Cut Despite Shooting 6 Under in Round 2

Rory McIlroy produced a stunning second-round 65 at the Open on Friday, but it wasn't enough for him to make the cut, as he missed out by a shot.

After a dreadful first round, the 2014 Open champion shot six under par on Friday as he blitzed up the leaderboard on the back nine to finish on two-over overall. However, a score of one-over was needed to make the weekend.

McIlroy's tournament got off to a horrid start on Thursday, as he made an eight at the opening hole and shot an eight-over-par round of 79.

While McIlroy came up short, former England footballer Gary Lineker was full of praise for him:

Given his plight in front of his home fans, McIlroy could have been forgiven for letting his shoulders slump at the start of Friday's play. But with nothing to lose, he was a man transformed.

After a couple of solid pars, McIlroy picked up a shot at the par-three third with a fine approach. Initially, it didn't appear as though the Northern Irishman would make the most of that strong start, as he missed chances to improve his score over the next three holes, taking pars at them all.

However, he kept plugging away, and a birdie at the seventh helped McIlroy go out in 34 on the front nine. It set the platform for a sensational finish.

McIlroy started the back nine with a birdie to move to five over, and with the cut line loitering between one and two over par, he was suddenly in touching distance. His hopes of reaching the weekend were enriched at the next, as this terrific approach gave McIlroy his fourth birdie of the day:



The run of birdies was extended to three at the 12th. Although the cut line was pushed up to one over at this stage, the former Open champion was in with a chance at three over with six to play.



Broadcaster Georgie Bingham was relishing McIlroy's attempts to save his championship:



At the 13th, his card was blemished for the first time, as the Northern Irishman couldn't recover after finding the sand.

There was no dejection at the next, though, as another pinpoint iron shot put McIlroy in with a birdie chance, which he gobbled up. Then, at the notorious 16th, he arguably produced his best approach of the day and rattled in his putt from 10 feet for birdie.

Sean Martin of the PGA Tour summed up how tough it is to pick up a shot at the par-three:



Nevertheless, at two over McIlroy wasn't guaranteed to be in the top half of the field, especially after a par at the 17th. He then pushed his tee shot at the last. One over seemed increasingly like the score needed to make the cut, and McIlroy's hopes of success looked finished when he could only make par.

It means the week is set to end in huge disappointment for McIlroy with his major drought set to extend into a sixth year.