British Open 2019: J.B. Holmes, Shane Lowry Share Lead at 8-Under After Round 2

J.B. Holmes and Shane Lowry share the lead of the 2019 Open Championship after two rounds, sitting one shot ahead of Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood.

The two Englishmen are seven-under after Friday's action, with both carding rounds of four-under par. Lowry was also four-under on the day, one shot better than overnight leader Holmes.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy missed the cut line of one-over, the latter coming agonisingly close to an unlikely comeback.

Here is the top of the current leaderboard:

T1: J.B. Holmes, -8

T1: Shane Lowry, -8

T3: Tommy Fleetwood, -7

T3: Lee Westwood, -7

T5: Cameron Smith, -6

T5: Justin Harding, -6

T5: Justin Rose, -6

T8: Brooks Koepka, -5

T8: Jordan Spieth, -5

T8: Andrew Putnam, -5

T8: Dylan Frittelli, -5

For the full leaderboard, visit the Open Championship's official website.

Lowry held the outright lead for most of his round after a blistering front nine, but bogeys on the 14th and 18th hole put him in a tie for first place by the time his round ended.

The Irishman had the support from the Northern Irish fans as he played out his round:

Three straight birdies on the front nine gave him the perfect start, and he eventually carded a second consecutive round of four-under.

Holmes tied Lowry with a round of three-under, two shots worse than his Thursday showing. He had a single bogey on the front nine and back nine, but he twice carded back-to-back birdies as well.

Tommy Fleetwood played a solid round of four-under to take his overall score to seven-under, keeping him in contention.

While he kicked off the front nine with a bogey and would add a second bogey on the back nine, his short game was on point, leading to six birdies.

Per the European Tour's official website, the Englishman was satisfied with his work:

"It was good. It was different yesterday. Yesterday I felt like I was a lot more stress-free than today. Today I made two or three really good putts.



"I'm happy with the challenge, to be honest with you. It's not all going to be singing and dancing through a Major. I'm happy that I had a chance to scrap today and actually did really well, was up to the test and, again, did a lot of good stuff. But overall, yeah, two really good rounds of golf to start."

Woods was among the biggest names not to survive the cut, making some unwanted history along the way:

The Masters winner finished the day one-under, but after his horror showing on Thursday, that wasn't nearly good enough. He was seven-over in his opening round.

Woods dropped his last two shots on the back nine and had a bogey on the front nine as well.

McIlroy found himself in deep trouble at the start of the day after an opening round eight-over. Three straight birdies to start the back nine brought his score to five-under for the day, however, giving the hometown fans plenty to root for:

He needed a birdie on the final hole to make the cut and came very close to completing a magical comeback, finishing six-under for the day and two-over in total.