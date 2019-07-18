Hue Jackson: Baker Mayfield's Stance on Browns Tenure 'Doesn't Bother Me'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 18, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, left, and head coach Hue Jackson watch the video board in the second half of the team's NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Buffalo won 19-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson isn't bothered by comments Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has made about him.

Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Jackson addressed what Mayfield said after he took a job with the Cincinnati Bengals last season following his firing by the Browns:

"It doesn't bother me personally. Because, again, I've been in the National Football League for a long time, and I've seen a lot of different ways that people handle things. He has to do what he feels he needed to do, and that's how he's handled it. Again, everybody is going to handle things differently. That's how he chooses to make sure that he's ready to go, ready to play, or has his team ready to play. The Browns weren't playing Hue Jackson. They were playing the Bengals."

In a recent profile by ESPN's Mina Kimes, Mayfield said it was "human nature to want to get revenge" the first time the Browns played Cincinnati with Jackson on the coaching staff.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

