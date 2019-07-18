Video: Peyton Manning Says He Likes 'Being a Fan' When Asked About NFL Exec Role

Jason Davis/Getty Images

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning played it coy Wednesday when asked about his interest in serving as an executive for an NFL team.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Manning said he is enjoying that he gets to be a football fan in retirement:

"I kind of like being a fan," Manning said. "[I get to] go to a lot of games...see the Broncos play, Colts play, see the Giants play...so I'm kind of enjoying doing that part of it right now, but we'll see."

Manning's name has come up often in recent years as a candidate to run a team's football operations, but he has stayed away thus far.

He was linked to the New York Jets this offseason as they looked to fill their vacant general manager spot, but Manning told the New York Post's Mark Cannizzaro that the organization never contacted him.

The 43-year-old retired following the 2015 season and went out on top, leading the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl victory in his final game.

Manning retired with 71,940 passing yards and 539 passing touchdowns, which rank second and first on the all-time list, respectively.

It stands to reason that Manning would thrive as a personnel man given his savant-like knowledge of the game, but he has yet to give any indication that he is looking to land that type of job.