Report: Eric Bischoff 'Most Likely' Won't Be Involved in WWE SmackDown Creative

WWE SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff will reportedly "most likely" not be involved in the creative process for the show.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Bischoff will instead "interface with the various departments in the company and Fox."

SmackDown is set to move from USA Network to Fox in October, which will allow Bischoff to put his extensive experience working with network executives to good use.

Bischoff previously served as WCW's president, during which time he helped Monday Nitro beat WWE Raw in the ratings for 83 consecutive weeks. As WCW's president, Bischoff was in constant contact with executives for TNT.

Ryan Ward is currently the lead writer for SmackDown, and the creative process involves him and other writers pitching ideas to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Bischoff reportedly had no impact on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown, but he said on the After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson podcast (h/t Middleton) that he is now in Stamford, Connecticut, and will have a more hands-on role beginning next week.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff often mentions the fact that booking was never his forte. Because of that, he often deferred to others during his time in WCW. If Meltzer's report is accurate, he may do something similar as executive director of SmackDown.



Bischoff's role appears to be in stark contrast to Paul Heyman, who is the executive director of Raw. Earlier this month, Meltzer (h/t Middleton) reported that Heyman had "his fingerprints" all over Raw creatively.

Although Bischoff may be more laissez-faire than Heyman from a creative perspective, Meltzer noted that he will be installed as the leader of the blue brand.

