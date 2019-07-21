Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman Judges' Scorecards, Fight Stats and Reaction

John Locher/Associated Press

The boxing legend of Manny Pacquiao grew on Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old showed he can still trade with the best of them, defeating Keith Thurman via split decision to win the WBA world welterweight title, becoming one of the oldest world champions in the history of the sweet science.

One judge had it 114-113 for Thurman (29-1-0, 22 KOs), while two judges scored the bout 115-112 for Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs), per ESPN's Dan Rafael.

BoxingScene.com provided a look at Compubox's punch stats:

While the action-packed bout saw Thurman land more punches overall, it was Pacquiao who won the big exchanges and landed the better-quality blows.

The pride of the Philippines knocked down Thurman in the first round with a right-handed shot to the chin, set up by a jab and a left hook to the gut. Devastating body shots in the fifth and 10th rounds also visibly hurt the 30-year-old Thurman, who struggled with the elder fighter's speed and clever positioning.

Here's a look at that 10th-round body shot, per PBC on Fox:

That was an important round for Pacquiao, as he was in danger of letting Thurman get complete control of the fight. Three rounds earlier, "One Time" was working his way back into the fight, loading up on power shots and forcing Pacquiao to fight on the back foot.

Here's a look, via PBC on Fox:

Thurman had several stretches where he was clearly the better fighter, but Pacquiao did a great job of stifling his rhythm. Any time it looked like the 40-year-old might be losing his edge, he would find a second wind or string together a beautiful combination that forced Thurman to go on the defensive.

It was brilliant work from Pac Man, and Thurman recognized it as such after the fight on Twitter:

ESPN Stats & Info noted Pacquiao pulled off an incredible feat by winning the world title in what is presumably the twilight of his career:

The judges made the right decision in awarding Pacquiao the victory.

Former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis felt Pacquiao showed he has plenty left to give to the sport:

That's a testament to how hard Pacquiao works in between fights. He puts in the hours so he can put on a show for his fans, win or lose.

"Every fight I have, my main concern is, I don't want to disappoint my fans with my performance," Pacquiao said, per Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole. "That's why every training camp, I always punish myself."

The question for Pacquiao is what does he do with his world title. He likely only has a couple of bouts left in him (though that's been said about him for a few years now).

The welterweight division is brimming with great fighters. Errol Spence Jr., Shawn Porter, Terence Crawford and even a rematch with Thurman would all be huge draws. As of right now, taking the winner of the Spence-Porter bout in September appears to be the most likely path for Pacquiao.

"It was fun,'' Pacquiao said, per the Los Angeles Times' Houston Mitchell."I think I will fight next year. I will go back to the Philippines and work and then make a decision. I hope to be at that fight on Sept. 28."

Whatever he decides to do, millions around the world will be supporting him. Pacquiao has been a professional boxer for 24 years now, and he is still mesmerizing to watch in the ring. He's not done yet.