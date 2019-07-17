Look: Clemson's John Simpson Wears Trevor Lawrence Wig to ACC Kickoff

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

After some were apparently upset that Clemson didn't bring quarterback Trevor Lawrence to ACC Media Day, the team instead let offensive guard John Simpson impersonate the Heisman Trophy contender:

"I tried to give my best Trevor Lawrence impression," Simpson said Wednesday, per David Hale of ESPN. "But he doesn't really say or do much, so it's not easy."

The wig was apparently the idea of head coach Dabo Swinney, who received blowback from the media for not bringing Lawrence to the conference's kickoff event.

Although they still couldn't ask questions to one of the biggest stars in college football, they were at least able to see a replica of the quarterback's hair.

Lawrence also seemed to enjoy the impersonation:

Swinney did explain that he didn't want to bring any underclassmen to the event, and Simpson is set to graduate at the end of next year.