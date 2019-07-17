Look: Clemson's John Simpson Wears Trevor Lawrence Wig to ACC Kickoff

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2019

Clemson's John Simpson speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

After some were apparently upset that Clemson didn't bring quarterback Trevor Lawrence to ACC Media Day, the team instead let offensive guard John Simpson impersonate the Heisman Trophy contender:

"I tried to give my best Trevor Lawrence impression," Simpson said Wednesday, per David Hale of ESPN. "But he doesn't really say or do much, so it's not easy."

The wig was apparently the idea of head coach Dabo Swinney, who received blowback from the media for not bringing Lawrence to the conference's kickoff event.

Although they still couldn't ask questions to one of the biggest stars in college football, they were at least able to see a replica of the quarterback's hair.

Lawrence also seemed to enjoy the impersonation:

Swinney did explain that he didn't want to bring any underclassmen to the event, and Simpson is set to graduate at the end of next year. 

Related

    Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: ACC Football Kickoff

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: ACC Football Kickoff

    robertmacraetci
    via The Clemson Insider

    Muse takes the high road on Alabama’s comments

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Muse takes the high road on Alabama’s comments

    robertmacraetci
    via The Clemson Insider

    Simpson: ‘I think Notre Dame was better than Alabama was’

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Simpson: ‘I think Notre Dame was better than Alabama was’

    robertmacraetci
    via The Clemson Insider

    Swinney holds court at ACC Football Kickoff

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Swinney holds court at ACC Football Kickoff

    robertmacraetci
    via The Clemson Insider