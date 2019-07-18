British Open 2019: Live-Stream Schedule, Tee Times, Thursday Weather Info

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy faces a morning tee time when the 2019 British Open gets underway on Thursday. The tournament favourite has been paired with Paul Casey and Gary Woodland and will begin his round at 10:09 a.m. BST (5:09 a.m. ET).

McIlroy will already be on the links when Jordan Spieth takes to the course at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland at lunchtime, with Tiger Woods getting started later in the afternoon.

All of the big names may have to deal with tricky conditions, according to AccuWeather's Eric Leister, who noted how "rainfall and gusty winds will once again be a concern."

Leister also cited AccuWeather meteorologist Tyler Roys offering this worrying prediction: "Winds of 8-16 mph (13-26 km/h) are expected throughout the day with gusts as high as 25 mph (40 km/h) at times."

Date: Thursday, July 17

Time: 6:30 a.m. BST, 1:30 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.), Golf Channel (U.S.)

Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC (U.S.), Golf Channel App (U.S.)

Tee Times

6:35 a.m. BST , 1:35 a.m. ET: Darren Clarke, James Sugrue , Charley Hoffman

, 1:35 a.m. ET: Darren Clarke, James , Charley Hoffman 6:46 a.m. BST , 1:46 a.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo , Sung Kang , Thomas Thurloway

, 1:46 a.m. ET: , Sung , Thomas 6:57 a.m. BST , 1:57 a.m. ET: Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout , Alexander Levy

, 1:57 a.m. ET: Andy Sullivan, , Alexander Levy 7:08 a.m. BST , 2:08 a.m. ET: Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Brandon Wu (a)

, 2:08 a.m. ET: Chan Kim, Lombard, Brandon Wu (a) 7:19 a.m. BST , 2:19 a.m. ET: Richard Sterne, Romain Langasque , Matthias Schmid (a)

, 2:19 a.m. ET: Richard Sterne, Romain , Matthias (a) 7:30 a.m. BST , 2:30 a.m. ET: Padraig Harrington, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam

, 2:30 a.m. ET: Padraig Harrington, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam 7:41 a.m. BST , 2:41 a.m. ET: Bubba Watson, Eddie Pepperell , Rafa Cabrera Bello

, 2:41 a.m. ET: Bubba Watson, Eddie , Rafa Cabrera 7:52 a.m. BST , 2:52 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace

, 2:52 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace 8:03 a.m. BST , 3:03 a.m. ET: Alex Noren , Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sam Locke

, 3:03 a.m. ET: Alex , Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sam Locke 8:14 a.m. BST , 3:14 a.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, CT Pan

, 3:14 a.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, CT Pan 8:25 a.m. BST , 3:25 a.m. ET: Ryan Palmer, Andrea Pavan , Dylan Frittelli

, 3:25 a.m. ET: Ryan Palmer, Andrea , Dylan 8:36 a.m. BST , 3:36 a.m. ET: Kyle Stanley, Robert MacIntyre , Andrew Johnston

, 3:36 a.m. ET: Kyle Stanley, Robert , Andrew Johnston 8:47 a.m. BST , 3:47 a.m. ET: Mikko Korhonen , Oliver Wilson, Curtis Knipes

, 3:47 a.m. ET: , Oliver Wilson, Curtis 9:03 a.m. BST , 4:03 a.m. ET: Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im , Kiradech Aphibarnrat

, 4:03 a.m. ET: Ian Poulter, , 9:14 a.m. BST , 4:14 a.m. ET: Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele , Graeme McDowell

, 4:14 a.m. ET: Henrik Stenson, , Graeme McDowell 9:25 a.m. BST , 4:25 a.m. ET: Li Haotong , Russell Knox, Bernd Wiesberger

, 4:25 a.m. ET: Li , Russell Knox, 9:36 a.m. BST , 4:36 a.m. ET: Jason Kokrak , Connor Syme , Austin Connelly

, 4:36 a.m. ET: Jason , Connor , Austin 9:47 a.m. BST , 4:47 a.m. ET: Zach Johnson, David Duval, Corey Conners

, 4:47 a.m. ET: Zach Johnson, David Duval, Corey Conners 9:58 a.m. BST , 4:58 a.m. ET: Francesco Molinari , Bryson DeChambeau , Adam Scott

, 4:58 a.m. ET: Francesco , , Adam Scott 10:09 a.m. BST , 5:09 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy , Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

, 5:09 a.m. ET: Rory , Gary Woodland, Paul Casey 10:20 a.m. BST , 5:20 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner , Hideki Matsuyama

, 5:20 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Kevin , Hideki 10:31 a.m. BST , 5:31 a.m. ET: Jim Furyk, Si Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker

, 5:31 a.m. ET: Jim Furyk, Si Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker 10:42 a.m. BST , 5:42 a.m. ET: Luke List, Alexander Bjork , Paul Waring

, 5:42 a.m. ET: Luke List, Alexander , Paul Waring 10:53 a.m. BST , 5:53 a.m. ET: Shugo Imahira , Nate Lashley , Benjamin Hebert

, 5:53 a.m. ET: , Nate , Benjamin Hebert 11:04 a.m. BST , 6:04 a.m. ET: Mikumu Horikawa , Callum Shinkwin , Garrick Porteous

, 6:04 a.m. ET: , , Garrick 11:15 a.m. BST , 6:15 a.m. ET: Prom Meesawat , Matthew Baldwin, Jack Senior

, 6:15 a.m. ET: Prom , Matthew Baldwin, Jack Senior 11:36 a.m. BST , 6:36 a.m. ET: Tom Lehman, Joaquin Niemann , Miguel Angel Jimenez

, 6:36 a.m. ET: Tom Lehman, Joaquin , Miguel Angel Jimenez 11:47 a.m. BST , 6:47 a.m. ET: Byeong -Hun An, Jorge Campillo , Chris Wood

, 6:47 a.m. ET: -Hun An, Jorge , Chris Wood 11:58 a.m. BST , 6:58 a.m. ET: Joel Dahman , Adri Arnaus , Dimitrios Papadatos

, 6:58 a.m. ET: Joel , , 12:09 p.m. BST , 7:09 a.m. ET: Stewart Cink, Rory Sabbatini, Innchoon Hwang

, 7:09 a.m. ET: Stewart Cink, Rory Sabbatini, 12:20 p.m. BST , 7:20 a.m. ET: Erik van Rooyen , Kurt Kitayama , Jake McLeod

, 7:20 a.m. ET: Erik van , Kurt , Jake McLeod 12:31 p.m. BST , 7:31 a.m. ET: Ryan Fox, Shaun Norris, Dongkyu Jang

, 7:31 a.m. ET: Ryan Fox, Shaun Norris, 12:42 p.m. BST , 7:42 a.m. ET: Tyrrell Hatton , Keith Mitchell, Thomas Pieters

, 7:42 a.m. ET: , Keith Mitchell, Thomas 12:53 p.m. BST , 7:53 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood , Thorbjorn Olesen

, 7:53 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Tommy , 1:04 p.m. BST , 8:04 a.m. ET: Brooks Koepka , Louis Oosthuizen , Shubhankar Sharma

, 8:04 a.m. ET: Brooks , Louis , 1:15 p.m. BST , 8:15 a.m. ET: Billy Horschel , Jazz Janewattananond , Aaron Wise

, 8:15 a.m. ET: Billy , Jazz , Aaron Wise 1:26 p.m. BST , 8:26 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth , Danny Willett , Marc Leishman

, 8:26 a.m. ET: Jordan , Danny , Marc 1:37 p.m. BST , 8:37 a.m. ET: Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin , David Lipsky

, 8:37 a.m. ET: Cameron Smith, Adam , David 1:48 p.m. BST , 8:48 a.m. ET: Paul Lawrie , Chez Reavie , Justin Harding

, 8:48 a.m. ET: Paul , , Justin Harding 2:04 p.m. BST , 9:04 a.m. ET: Takumi Kanaya (a), Tom Lewis, Brandon Stone

, 9:04 a.m. ET: (a), Tom Lewis, Brandon Stone 2:15 p.m. BST , 9:15 a.m. ET: Lucas Glover, Joost Luiten , Nino Bertasio

, 9:15 a.m. ET: Lucas Glover, , 2:26 p.m. BST , 9:26 a.m. ET: Ernie Els, JB Holmes, Abraham Ancer

, 9:26 a.m. ET: Ernie Els, Holmes, Abraham 2:37 p.m. BST , 9:37 a.m. ET: Brandt Snedeker , Lee Westwood , Brian Harman

, 9:37 a.m. ET: Brandt , Lee , Brian Harman 2:48 p.m. BST , 9:48 a.m. ET: Justin Rose, Tony Finau , Lucas Bjerregaard

, 9:48 a.m. ET: Justin Rose, Tony , Lucas 2:59 p.m. BST , 9:59 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

, 9:59 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Bradley 3:10 p.m. BST , 10:10 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed

, 10:10 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed 3:21 p.m. BST , 10:21 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm , Patrick Cantlay , Matt Kuchar

, 10:21 a.m. ET: Jon , Patrick , Matt 3:32 p.m. BST , 10:32 a.m. ET: Kevin Streelman , Doc Redman , Robert Rock

, 10:32 a.m. ET: Kevin , Doc , Robert Rock 3:43 p.m. BST , 10:43 a.m. ET: Adrian Otaegui , Yuta Ikeda , Isidro Benitez

, 10:43 a.m. ET: Adrian , , Isidro Benitez 3:54 p.m. BST , 10:54 a.m. ET: Patton Kizzire , Sang Hyun Park, Yuki Inamori

, 10:54 a.m. ET: Patton , Sang Park, 4:05 p.m. BST , 11:05 a.m. ET: Yoshinori Fujimoto , Doyeob Mun, Andrew Wilson

, 11:05 a.m. ET: , Mun, Andrew Wilson 4:16 p.m. BST , 11:16 a.m. ET: Gunn Charoenkul , Yosuke Asaji , Ashton Turner

McIlroy knows the course better than most, having shot a 61 on these links as a 16-year-old in 2005 at the North of Ireland Championship, per Ewan Murray of the Guardian.

The 30-year-old isn't the only one who can lean on familiarity with Portrush, with his caddie, Harry Diamond, having played there more often, per Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard.

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Knowing what to expect will provide McIlroy with a crucial edge as the field attempts to deal with many daunting obstacles. Those challenges include an opening hole containing bunkers on either side and uphill approaches to undulating greens and roughs off the tee.

The Northern Irishman's technique with the driver is still near-flawless, but he'll need something different here. However, he has ironed out inconsistencies in his short game and will likely be buoyed by the impact of home support.

While he's waiting to end a five-year drought without a major, McIlroy is entering the 148th Open in positive form having won the Players Championship and Canadian Open already this year.

A course this difficult requires players to be at their best and most subtle. It's why Woods has been putting in work on his drive.

The 43-year-old is concerned about the unpredictability of the winds. He admitted his game is "not quite as sharp as I'd like to have it right now, per Dave Shedloski of Golf World.

Woods has wisely refined his game as he's gotten older. Those refinements will be essential on links that are less than hospitable to powerful driving off the tee.

Spieth has the range of deft strokes to overcome this course. Yet winning the Open seems like a serious long shot for a player who has been out of sorts for a while now.

A tumble from second to 38th in the global rankings has taken some of the lustre off the 25-year-old's reputation. Even so, as Golf World's Brian Wacker pointed out, the Texan knows how to turn on the style at this Open, having finished in the top 10 three times in six attempts.