British Open 2019: Live-Stream Schedule, Tee Times, Thursday Weather Info

British Open 2019: Live-Stream Schedule, Tee Times, Thursday Weather InfoJuly 18, 2019
Rory McIlroy faces a morning tee time when the 2019 British Open gets underway on Thursday. The tournament favourite has been paired with Paul Casey and Gary Woodland and will begin his round at 10:09 a.m. BST (5:09 a.m. ET).
McIlroy will already be on the links when Jordan Spieth takes to the course at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland at lunchtime, with Tiger Woods getting started later in the afternoon.
All of the big names may have to deal with tricky conditions, according to AccuWeather's Eric Leister, who noted how "rainfall and gusty winds will once again be a concern."
Leister also cited AccuWeather meteorologist Tyler Roys offering this worrying prediction: "Winds of 8-16 mph (13-26 km/h) are expected throughout the day with gusts as high as 25 mph (40 km/h) at times."
Date: Thursday, July 17
Time: 6:30 a.m. BST, 1:30 a.m. ET
TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.), Golf Channel (U.S.)
Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC (U.S.), Golf Channel App (U.S.)
Tee Times
- 6:35 a.m. BST, 1:35 a.m. ET: Darren Clarke, James Sugrue, Charley Hoffman
- 6:46 a.m. BST, 1:46 a.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, Sung Kang, Thomas Thurloway
- 6:57 a.m. BST, 1:57 a.m. ET: Andy Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alexander Levy
- 7:08 a.m. BST, 2:08 a.m. ET: Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Brandon Wu (a)
- 7:19 a.m. BST, 2:19 a.m. ET: Richard Sterne, Romain Langasque, Matthias Schmid (a)
- 7:30 a.m. BST, 2:30 a.m. ET: Padraig Harrington, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Andrew Putnam
- 7:41 a.m. BST, 2:41 a.m. ET: Bubba Watson, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 7:52 a.m. BST, 2:52 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace
- 8:03 a.m. BST, 3:03 a.m. ET: Alex Noren, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Sam Locke
- 8:14 a.m. BST, 3:14 a.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, CT Pan
- 8:25 a.m. BST, 3:25 a.m. ET: Ryan Palmer, Andrea Pavan, Dylan Frittelli
- 8:36 a.m. BST, 3:36 a.m. ET: Kyle Stanley, Robert MacIntyre, Andrew Johnston
- 8:47 a.m. BST, 3:47 a.m. ET: Mikko Korhonen, Oliver Wilson, Curtis Knipes
- 9:03 a.m. BST, 4:03 a.m. ET: Ian Poulter, Sungjae Im, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 9:14 a.m. BST, 4:14 a.m. ET: Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell
- 9:25 a.m. BST, 4:25 a.m. ET: Li Haotong, Russell Knox, Bernd Wiesberger
- 9:36 a.m. BST, 4:36 a.m. ET: Jason Kokrak, Connor Syme, Austin Connelly
- 9:47 a.m. BST, 4:47 a.m. ET: Zach Johnson, David Duval, Corey Conners
- 9:58 a.m. BST, 4:58 a.m. ET: Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott
- 10:09 a.m. BST, 5:09 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey
- 10:20 a.m. BST, 5:20 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:31 a.m. BST, 5:31 a.m. ET: Jim Furyk, Si Woo Kim, Jimmy Walker
- 10:42 a.m. BST, 5:42 a.m. ET: Luke List, Alexander Bjork, Paul Waring
- 10:53 a.m. BST, 5:53 a.m. ET: Shugo Imahira, Nate Lashley, Benjamin Hebert
- 11:04 a.m. BST, 6:04 a.m. ET: Mikumu Horikawa, Callum Shinkwin, Garrick Porteous
- 11:15 a.m. BST, 6:15 a.m. ET: Prom Meesawat, Matthew Baldwin, Jack Senior
- 11:36 a.m. BST, 6:36 a.m. ET: Tom Lehman, Joaquin Niemann, Miguel Angel Jimenez
- 11:47 a.m. BST, 6:47 a.m. ET: Byeong-Hun An, Jorge Campillo, Chris Wood
- 11:58 a.m. BST, 6:58 a.m. ET: Joel Dahman, Adri Arnaus, Dimitrios Papadatos
- 12:09 p.m. BST, 7:09 a.m. ET: Stewart Cink, Rory Sabbatini, Innchoon Hwang
- 12:20 p.m. BST, 7:20 a.m. ET: Erik van Rooyen, Kurt Kitayama, Jake McLeod
- 12:31 p.m. BST, 7:31 a.m. ET: Ryan Fox, Shaun Norris, Dongkyu Jang
- 12:42 p.m. BST, 7:42 a.m. ET: Tyrrell Hatton, Keith Mitchell, Thomas Pieters
- 12:53 p.m. BST, 7:53 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 1:04 p.m. BST, 8:04 a.m. ET: Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma
- 1:15 p.m. BST, 8:15 a.m. ET: Billy Horschel, Jazz Janewattananond, Aaron Wise
- 1:26 p.m. BST, 8:26 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Danny Willett, Marc Leishman
- 1:37 p.m. BST, 8:37 a.m. ET: Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky
- 1:48 p.m. BST, 8:48 a.m. ET: Paul Lawrie, Chez Reavie, Justin Harding
- 2:04 p.m. BST, 9:04 a.m. ET: Takumi Kanaya (a), Tom Lewis, Brandon Stone
- 2:15 p.m. BST, 9:15 a.m. ET: Lucas Glover, Joost Luiten, Nino Bertasio
- 2:26 p.m. BST, 9:26 a.m. ET: Ernie Els, JB Holmes, Abraham Ancer
- 2:37 p.m. BST, 9:37 a.m. ET: Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Brian Harman
- 2:48 p.m. BST, 9:48 a.m. ET: Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard
- 2:59 p.m. BST, 9:59 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
- 3:10 p.m. BST, 10:10 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed
- 3:21 p.m. BST, 10:21 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar
- 3:32 p.m. BST, 10:32 a.m. ET: Kevin Streelman, Doc Redman, Robert Rock
- 3:43 p.m. BST, 10:43 a.m. ET: Adrian Otaegui, Yuta Ikeda, Isidro Benitez
- 3:54 p.m. BST, 10:54 a.m. ET: Patton Kizzire, Sang Hyun Park, Yuki Inamori
- 4:05 p.m. BST, 11:05 a.m. ET: Yoshinori Fujimoto, Doyeob Mun, Andrew Wilson
- 4:16 p.m. BST, 11:16 a.m. ET: Gunn Charoenkul, Yosuke Asaji, Ashton Turner
McIlroy knows the course better than most, having shot a 61 on these links as a 16-year-old in 2005 at the North of Ireland Championship, per Ewan Murray of the Guardian.
The 30-year-old isn't the only one who can lean on familiarity with Portrush, with his caddie, Harry Diamond, having played there more often, per Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard.
Knowing what to expect will provide McIlroy with a crucial edge as the field attempts to deal with many daunting obstacles. Those challenges include an opening hole containing bunkers on either side and uphill approaches to undulating greens and roughs off the tee.
The Northern Irishman's technique with the driver is still near-flawless, but he'll need something different here. However, he has ironed out inconsistencies in his short game and will likely be buoyed by the impact of home support.
While he's waiting to end a five-year drought without a major, McIlroy is entering the 148th Open in positive form having won the Players Championship and Canadian Open already this year.
GOLFTV @GOLFTV
As it stands, @McIlroyRory is putting together one of the best @PGATour seasons since strokes gained data began in 2004. https://t.co/BbuuuTZ7YP
A course this difficult requires players to be at their best and most subtle. It's why Woods has been putting in work on his drive.
The 43-year-old is concerned about the unpredictability of the winds. He admitted his game is "not quite as sharp as I'd like to have it right now, per Dave Shedloski of Golf World.
Woods has wisely refined his game as he's gotten older. Those refinements will be essential on links that are less than hospitable to powerful driving off the tee.
Stephen Watson @winkerwatson1
Tiger Woods has arrived at Royal Portrush @TheOpen https://t.co/4brZ7xEoRM
Spieth has the range of deft strokes to overcome this course. Yet winning the Open seems like a serious long shot for a player who has been out of sorts for a while now.
A tumble from second to 38th in the global rankings has taken some of the lustre off the 25-year-old's reputation. Even so, as Golf World's Brian Wacker pointed out, the Texan knows how to turn on the style at this Open, having finished in the top 10 three times in six attempts.
Live Leaderboard: 2019 Open Championship