Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher Denies Report of 'Dysfunction' During Tenure at FSU

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2019

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher downplayed talk of dysfunction during his time with the Florida State Seminoles leading up to his December 2017 departure.

In June, Bleacher Report's Matt Hayes reported on the problems before Fisher left FSU for A&M, including "academic deficiencies and recruiting failures" as well as a hands-off approach that left the program at "risk of not complying with NCAA standards and being ineligible to participate in championship events."

Fisher responded to the allegations during the 2019 SEC Media Days on Tuesday:

"In this business, you learn to have tough skin, you learn the circumstances of everything that happens and how it happens (but) that's part of this business. People are going to say and write things, and you know what goes on and you move on. I have nothing but respect for my time at Florida State. It is a phenomenal place and those players and kids and everyone that was there. I had a great time. We had great success. I wish them nothing but the best. You move on with your business and move on. They'll be successful I know, that's a great program."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

