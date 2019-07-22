The NFL's Top Training Camp Storylines That Could Shape 2019 Season

1 of 8

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

On paper, Marcus Davenport played 13 games for the New Orleans Saints last season, recording just 4.5 sacks in the process.

That wasn't the return the Saints were looking for after sacrificing so much capital, including a 2019 first-round pick, to trade up to get him at No. 14.

But context matters. Davenport only got on the field in a rotational role as a rookie. Despite this, he looked like the game-changing presence the Saints hoped he would be—until he got hurt in October. He went on to record just 0.5 sacks over his final eight games (including two postseason) before revealing he played through a foot issue that required an operation to fix.

Davenport wrote the following on Twitter, according to Kevin Patra of NFL.com: "Most people don't know but I had been dealing with what was considered a season ending injury. Lucky I was able to play through the pain and although not a 100 [percent] I [finished] the season. I promise to come back better. Thank you to all that supported."

The Saints need Davenport to step into an every-down role to pair with Cam Jordan this year. If he's 100 percent and playing like he did before the toe injury, the defense could be even better than expected for a team that was potentially one heartbreaking blown call away from a Super Bowl appearance last season.