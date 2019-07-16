Sparks' Riquna Williams Suspended 10 Games by WNBA for Domestic Violence

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The WNBA has suspended Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams 10 games for domestic violence, according to the Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press.

Williams was arrested on April 29 after allegedly hitting her girlfriend and pulling her hair, then threatening a man at the residence with a gun.

She was charged with two felonies related to the assault of an individual with whom she was in a relationship and threatening another person with a firearm. She pleaded not guilty to both charges in May and her case is "ongoing," per Feinberg.

