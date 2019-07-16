Video: Brooks Koepka Reveals He Doesn't Practice for Non-Major Golf Tournaments

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2019

US golfer Brooks Koepka puts on the 11th green during a practice session at The 148th Open golf Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 16, 2019. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images)
ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka is talking about practice. 

Namely, the fact that he doesn't practice before non-Majors. 

"I just practice before the Majors," he told reporters on Tuesday. "Regular tournaments I don't practice. If you see me on TV, that's when I play golf."

That might help explain why he never responded to Tiger Woods about playing a practice round together:

Like Allen Iverson before him, Koepka is good enough to get by without practicing here or there. He won the PGA Championship this season and has finished second at both the U.S. Open and Masters. He has two tournament wins on the season and six top-10 finishes, placing him atop the Official World Golf Rankings.

But ahead of this week's British Open, Koepka has gotten his practice in.

"Majors I like to play the week before and find a rhythm, build a rhythm," he said, per the Rex Hoggard of the Golf Channel. "I'm usually ready for Majors."

At some events, that doesn't include him playing the course ahead of time. But that isn't the case with Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush for The Open Championship later this week.

"I get here early. I practice. Augusta I don't play the week before. But I'm practicing going in," he said. "The Open I get here early enough where I can get a few days in and kind of figure out a rhythm and figure out where I'm at."

