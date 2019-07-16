Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker's Death Accidental; Suffered Blunt Force Injuries

Simon Bruty/Getty Images

Legendary boxer Pernell Whitaker suffered "multiple blunt-force injuries" leading to his death at the age of 55 after being struck by a car while walking Sunday night in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

TMZ Sports provided details from the autopsy Tuesday and noted investigators don't believe alcohol, drugs or speed were factors, with one official calling the death a "horrible accident."

