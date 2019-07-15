Look: Joe Montana Puts $28.9M California Mansion with 500 Acres Up for Sale

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2019

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana speaks at a ceremony commemorating
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana has been living large in his 500-acre Calistoga, California estate, but now he is selling his home for $28.9 million. 

The Wall Street Journal reported the news and provided some incredible views of the 9,700-square-foot mansion:

While the house is impressive, the amenities on the property are probably the most impressive part. According to TMZ Sports, there is a horse-riding area, basketball court, swimming pool, skeet-shooting range and enough olive trees to produce 30-60 gallons of olive oil every year.

There are apparently only three bedrooms, but there is more than enough to entertain whoever is living there for years.

After a 15-year NFL career, Montana seems to be doing pretty well for himself.

Related

    Report: Zeke May Hold Out for New Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Zeke May Hold Out for New Deal

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Martavis Bryant Applies for Reinstatement

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Martavis Bryant Applies for Reinstatement

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Players Not in Uniform Banned from Leaving Sideline to Celebrate

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Players Not in Uniform Banned from Leaving Sideline to Celebrate

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Clowney Won't Get Long-Term Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Clowney Won't Get Long-Term Deal

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report