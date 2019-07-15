Look: Joe Montana Puts $28.9M California Mansion with 500 Acres Up for Sale

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana has been living large in his 500-acre Calistoga, California estate, but now he is selling his home for $28.9 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported the news and provided some incredible views of the 9,700-square-foot mansion:

While the house is impressive, the amenities on the property are probably the most impressive part. According to TMZ Sports, there is a horse-riding area, basketball court, swimming pool, skeet-shooting range and enough olive trees to produce 30-60 gallons of olive oil every year.

There are apparently only three bedrooms, but there is more than enough to entertain whoever is living there for years.

After a 15-year NFL career, Montana seems to be doing pretty well for himself.