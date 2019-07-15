Neymar Reportedly Reaffirms Desire to Leave PSG Amid Barcelona Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Neymar reportedly has told Paris Saint-Germain director Leonardo he wants to leave the club, reaffirming his desire for a transfer amid rumours of a return to Barcelona.

Julien Laurens and Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC reported the news, stating a meeting took place on Monday after the Brazil international reported to pre-season training a week after he was expected to.

The report also stated Neymar and his father have made their stance clear to Leonardo over the phone several times, but this was the first time the two discussed the matter face to face.

Barcelona are said to believe they can make the deal work even after spending €120 million to sign Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann earlier this month.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu admitted that deal posed a problem, however, as the Blaugrana needed a loan to add the Frenchman, per sports writer Samuel Marsden:

PSG broke the transfer record to land Neymar two years ago, paying Barcelona €222 million for the Brazilian. In all likelihood, they will hold out for similar value in transfer talks, unless a player moves the opposite direction.

Per the report, Philippe Coutinho could be that player, and agent Pini Zahavi has been talking to Coutinho's agent, Kia Joorabchian, about such a deal.

While Barcelona likely aren't the only club who would be interested in the 26-year-old, he has dropped a big hint at his desire is a return to the Camp Nou:

Neymar won two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League with the Catalans. In his two seasons in France, he has won Ligue 1 twice, but European success has eluded him.