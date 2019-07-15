Neymar Reportedly Reaffirms Desire to Leave PSG Amid Barcelona Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 18: Neymar Jr of PSG celebrates winning the 'French Championship 2018-2019' during the trophy ceremony following the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Dijon FCO at Parc des Princes stadium on May 18, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Neymar reportedly has told Paris Saint-Germain director Leonardo he wants to leave the club, reaffirming his desire for a transfer amid rumours of a return to Barcelona. 

Julien Laurens and Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC reported the news, stating a meeting took place on Monday after the Brazil international reported to pre-season training a week after he was expected to.

The report also stated Neymar and his father have made their stance clear to Leonardo over the phone several times, but this was the first time the two discussed the matter face to face. 

Barcelona are said to believe they can make the deal work even after spending €120 million to sign Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann earlier this month.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu admitted that deal posed a problem, however, as the Blaugrana needed a loan to add the Frenchman, per sports writer Samuel Marsden:

PSG broke the transfer record to land Neymar two years ago, paying Barcelona €222 million for the Brazilian. In all likelihood, they will hold out for similar value in transfer talks, unless a player moves the opposite direction.

Per the report, Philippe Coutinho could be that player, and agent Pini Zahavi has been talking to Coutinho's agent, Kia Joorabchian, about such a deal.

While Barcelona likely aren't the only club who would be interested in the 26-year-old, he has dropped a big hint at his desire is a return to the Camp Nou:

Neymar won two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League with the Catalans. In his two seasons in France, he has won Ligue 1 twice, but European success has eluded him. 

Related

    Coutinho's Agent: Liverpool Return Would Be 'Very Difficult'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Coutinho's Agent: Liverpool Return Would Be 'Very Difficult'

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Pogba, Neymar, Bale and Ozil Facing Make-or-Break Seasons

    Paris Saint-Germain FC logo
    Paris Saint-Germain FC

    Pogba, Neymar, Bale and Ozil Facing Make-or-Break Seasons

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Reports: Neymar Tells PSG Again He Wants to Leave

    First face-to-face meeting

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Reports: Neymar Tells PSG Again He Wants to Leave

    First face-to-face meeting

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    De Ligt Has Signed Juventus Contract

    Announcement and medical imminent

    World Football logo
    World Football

    De Ligt Has Signed Juventus Contract

    Announcement and medical imminent

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report