B/R NFL Expert Picks for 2019 Division Winners

It's still a while until the NFL regular-season opener between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears on Sept. 5.

But we're getting there.

On Wednesday, veterans and rookies alike reported for the Denver Broncos. Over the next week or so, players across the league will do the same. All have the same goal—making it Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Of course, that goal is more realistic for some teams than others, and before any squad can make it to the biggest game in sports, it has to make the playoffs.

The surest way to do so is to avoid the wild-card morass and win the division.

A lot can (and will) happen between now and the end of the regular season, but it's never too early for a little prognostication. With that in mind, the NFL writers here at Bleacher Report gathered to make some pre-camp predictions for the league's eight division-winners.

Note: The writers who participated in this panel are NFL Analyst Gary Davenport, NFL Features Lead Writer Tyler Dunne, NFL National Lead Writer Mike Freeman, NFL Analyst Brad Gagnon, Lefkoe Show Host Adam Lefkoe, NFL Draft Lead Writer Matt Miller, NFL Analyst Brent Sobleski and NFL National Lead Writer Mike Tanier.

