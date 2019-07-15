Dolphins' Kendrick Norton to Have 6th Surgery, Could Leave Hospital by Next Week

Dolphins' Kendrick Norton to Have 6th Surgery, Could Leave Hospital by Next WeekJuly 15, 2019
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton will undergo his sixth surgery on Monday following a July 4 car accident that cost him his arm, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Dolphins GM Chris Grier visited the day after the accident and coach Brian Flores cut his vacation short & has stopped by every day. Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz has, too. Tho NFL & Dolphins will cover medical expenses, there is also a fundraising page (https://t.co/aywDeJ9Ila) https://t.co/CH6IirsGsh
Norton spoke to CBS4's Peter D'Oench about the accident last week:
"I am alive. To be here, I am alive. One thing keeps me going and that is that I am still able to be here. Seeing my family is so important. It is very good that I have this support system. It keeps me strong and it keeps me tall.
"But I realize that I will not be able to play for anyone. We are working past that, you know? That reality is sinking in. I am alive and I am grateful. Now I want to organize a blood drive."
