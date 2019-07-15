Dolphins' Kendrick Norton to Have 6th Surgery, Could Leave Hospital by Next Week

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2019

FILE - This is a 2019 file photo showing Kendrick Norton of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffered multiple injuries in a car crash near Miami that required his left arm to be amputated. Sports agent Malki Kawa confirmed the injuries in a tweet on Thursday morning, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/File)
Associated Press

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton will undergo his sixth surgery on Monday following a July 4 car accident that cost him his arm, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

Norton spoke to CBS4's Peter D'Oench about the accident last week:

"I am alive. To be here, I am alive. One thing keeps me going and that is that I am still able to be here. Seeing my family is so important. It is very good that I have this support system. It keeps me strong and it keeps me tall.

"But I realize that I will not be able to play for anyone. We are working past that, you know? That reality is sinking in. I am alive and I am grateful. Now I want to organize a blood drive."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

