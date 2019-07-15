Schefter: Texans' Jadeveon Clowney Won't Get Long-Term Contract Before Deadline

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Houston Texans rushes the passer against Halapoulivaati Vaitai #72 of the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Texans 32-30. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It appears that Jadeveon Clowney's contract standoff with the Houston Texans won't be resolved anytime soon.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Clowney will not get a long-term deal done by Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to sign players who have been franchised."

Schefter also reported that "no trade is in the works for him either."

                              

