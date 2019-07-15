Schefter: Texans' Jadeveon Clowney Won't Get Long-Term Contract Before Deadline

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It appears that Jadeveon Clowney's contract standoff with the Houston Texans won't be resolved anytime soon.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Clowney will not get a long-term deal done by Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to sign players who have been franchised."

Schefter also reported that "no trade is in the works for him either."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.