WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJuly 14, 2019
Headlined by the return of The Undertaker to pay-per-view, a Mixed Tag Team match for both the universal and Raw women's titles and the greatest threat to Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship reign to date, WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view promised a noteworthy night of sports entertainment.
Did it deliver?
Who left the annual gimmick-heavy event with championships intact, egos inflated and momentum on their sides?
Find out with this recap that provides analysis, grades and commentary for every one of the evening's high-stakes matches.
Intercontinental Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Two of the most celebrated in-ring competitors of their generation took to the squared circle in front of a half-empty arena, kicking off the night's festivities as part of the Extreme Rules pre-show and leaving fans facepalming around the globe.
Finn Balor sought revenge after a brutal defeat at the hands of a more focused Shinsuke Nakamura than anyone has seen in over a year. He started aggressively, taking the fight to The Artist from the opening bell. He brutalized Nakamura at ringside, sending him into the guardrail multiple times in an ode to the beating he endured five days earlier.
Nakamura grounded Balor, but the IC champion fought out and mounted a comeback. Nakamura cut it out with a sliding German suplex. Balor recovered and set the challenger up for a Coup de Grace, but Nakamura rolled out of the way. A knee to the back of the head and the Kinshasa from Nakamura earned him his first intercontinental title.
Result
Nakamura defeated Balor to win the IC title
Grade
B-
Analysis
First, there is no scenario on the planet where Balor and Nakamura should be competing in the opening match of the kickoff show in front of a nearly empty building. It is an insult to two world-class performers who could be plying their craft anywhere else.
This had nothing to do with Balor and was, instead, the culmination of Nakamura's story.
No longer saddled in a tag team or left to wallow in midcard mediocrity, he has rediscovered his passion, refocused himself and now holds his first intercontinental title.
It was a solid enough match but lacked heat because there was a real audience to feed off.
Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese
The intense rivalry between Drew Gulak and Tony Nese drove an early tussle between champion and challenger.
Gulak earned the early advantage, dropping Nese with a wicked clothesline from the ring apron. His control was short-lived, though, as Nese turned the tide in his favor and dominated the majority of the bout. He delivered a German suplex into the corner, a springboard moonsault and 450 splash but was unable to put the champion away and regain his title.
Gulak ultimately reversed an attempt at a sunset driver by Nese into a powerbomb for a near-fall, then put him away for the pinfall victory.
Result
Gulak defeated Nese
Grade
B
Analysis
This was interesting in that the champion essentially played tackling dummy for the majority of the match, selling Nese's offense and the idea that he may lose in his hometown. Given WWE's treatment of hometown competitors in years past, it was a fake-out that worked.
Gulak, though, sustained the offense and scored a win that will only serve to strengthen his title reign.
The question now is which Superstar the 205 Live bosses pick to challenge Gulak next, with no choice obvious at this time.