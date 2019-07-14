WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Two of the most celebrated in-ring competitors of their generation took to the squared circle in front of a half-empty arena, kicking off the night's festivities as part of the Extreme Rules pre-show and leaving fans facepalming around the globe.

Finn Balor sought revenge after a brutal defeat at the hands of a more focused Shinsuke Nakamura than anyone has seen in over a year. He started aggressively, taking the fight to The Artist from the opening bell. He brutalized Nakamura at ringside, sending him into the guardrail multiple times in an ode to the beating he endured five days earlier.

Nakamura grounded Balor, but the IC champion fought out and mounted a comeback. Nakamura cut it out with a sliding German suplex. Balor recovered and set the challenger up for a Coup de Grace, but Nakamura rolled out of the way. A knee to the back of the head and the Kinshasa from Nakamura earned him his first intercontinental title.

Result

Nakamura defeated Balor to win the IC title

Grade

B-

Analysis

First, there is no scenario on the planet where Balor and Nakamura should be competing in the opening match of the kickoff show in front of a nearly empty building. It is an insult to two world-class performers who could be plying their craft anywhere else.

This had nothing to do with Balor and was, instead, the culmination of Nakamura's story.

No longer saddled in a tag team or left to wallow in midcard mediocrity, he has rediscovered his passion, refocused himself and now holds his first intercontinental title.

It was a solid enough match but lacked heat because there was a real audience to feed off.