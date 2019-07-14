British F1 Grand Prix 2019 Results: Lewis Hamilton Wins Record 6th Home Race

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the 2019 British Grand Prix on Sunday, taking the top spot in his home race for a record sixth time.

The Brit took advantage of a timely safety car to pass team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who took second place ahead of Charles Leclerc. Pierre Gasly beat team-mate Max Verstappen to fourth place after the Dutchman was involved in a collision with Sebastian Vettel. The German finished well outside the points as a result.

Here are the full results from Sunday's race:

Hamilton also took the fastest lap, pushing his advantage in the world title race to 38 points.

There was some last-minute drama for Verstappen before the race, as his Red Bull mechanics went to work on his rear wing while the car was on the grid:

Gasly's endplate was also replaced at the last second.

There was little drama at the front during the start, with Bottas holding off Hamilton. But further back, the two Haas cars came together, meaning both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen had to pit.

The Mercedes duo served up a fantastic battle during the opening laps, but their back and forth meant the cars behind them could stay relatively close, and the gaps were small initially.

While the battle between Bottas and Hamilton was superb, the camera work was not:

There were more great battles further back; Verstappen had to defend from Vettel while attacking Leclerc at the same time. Gasly also got involved, passing the German into fifth.

Red Bull opted to pit the Frenchman before the Ferrari drivers got the chance, and in the pit lane, Verstappen got ahead of Leclerc. He messed up on the exit, however, allowing the Monegasque to reclaim his spot.

F1 YouTuber Aarav was excited:

Hamilton got ahead of Bottas after both pitted, but before they had the chance to start their battle all over again, Antonio Giovinazzi put his Alfa Romeo in the gravel, bringing out the safety car.

Leclerc came in to change to hard tyres too late, losing a position to Verstappen, while Bottas found himself behind his team-mate on the medium compound, meaning he would need another stop.

Verstappen and Leclerc continued their excellent fight once the safety car period was over, and the two even made contact at one point. WTF1's Tom Bellingham can't wait to see the two talents scrap for the title:

At the front, Hamilton was steadily building his lead over Bottas, while Vettel sat way back of the Silver Arrows. Verstappen started to gain on the German before the two collided, with both spinning out.

Verstappen overtook Vettel with the use of DRS, but in the next corner, Vettel hit him in the back under braking. Each driver blamed the other:

Vettel was hit with a 10-second penalty but was already running well outside the points. Gasly had his eye on Leclerc in third, but he was chasing down Bottas, who still had to pit for fresh rubber.

He was less than three seconds behind the Fin after he had made his stop, but on the fresher tyres, Bottas was much faster, easily keeping his spot.

The next race will be the German GP at the legendary Hockenheimring on July 28.