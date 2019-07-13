0 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 155 took place on Saturday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Atop the bill was a potential title eliminator featuring No. 1-ranked bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie vs. No. 4-ranked Aspen Ladd.

The card also featured local fighters. Featherweight contender Josh Emmett got in the win column, and favorite son Urijah Faber came out of retirement with a stunning first-round TKO.

The event lacked big names, but it did not lack in action. The final three bouts all finished in the first round.

But who walked out of Sacramento as the real winners and losers? Now that we are in the back half of the year, who has set themselves up for something big? Who is searching for answers or staring into the face of the Grim Reaper?

Let's start to answer those questions as we examine the real winners and losers from UFC Fight Night 155.