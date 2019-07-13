UFC Fight Night 155 Results: Germaine de Randamie Beats Aspen Ladd Via Knockout

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Germaine de Randamie and the biggest winners at UFC Fight Night 155 must've had somewhere to be. The Iron Lady made it three consecutive first-round finishes to close out the night with her first-round knockout of Aspen Ladd in Sacramento.

De Randamie needed just one strike to put Ladd down as a right hand landed flush. She needed just one left hook on the ground for Herb Dean to step in and stop the fight. It was a decision that wasn't universally loved, but understandable given Ladd's reaction.

One has to wonder if Ladd's struggles with the weight cut were at all responsible for getting cracked so early in the fight:

Given the relatively shallow pool of contenders for champion Amanda Nunes, ESPN's Ariel Helwani made the case that GDR should be considered for the next title shot:

It was a wild end to what turned out to be a wild night of fights. The card featured a memorable performance from a Hall of Famer and a huge win for another Team Alpha Male fighter.

Main card (ESPN+)

Germaine de Randamie defeats Aspen Ladd via first-round KO (0:16 )

Urijah Faber defeats Ricky Simon via first-round KO (0:48)

Josh Emmett defeats Mirsad Bektic via first-round TKO (4:25)

Karl Roberson defeats Wellington Turman via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Marvin Vettori defeats Cezar Ferreira via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)



Undercard

John Allan defeats Mike Rodriguez via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Andre Fili defeats Sheymon Moraes via first-round TKO (3:07)

Julianna Pena defeats Nicco Montano via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 29-27)

Ryan Hall defeats Darren Elkins via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Jonathan Martinez defeats Pingyuan Liu via third-round KO (3:54)

Brianna Van Buren defeats Livinha Souza via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Benito Lopez defeats Vince Morales via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon

The Sacramento crowd was treated to plenty of special moments, but none more special than Urijah Faber's first-round TKO win over Ricky Simon in the co-main event.

At 40 years old and coming off of a two-and-a-half-year retirement, it felt like Faber was the sacrificial lamb sent to put the young gun over. Faber flipped that assumption on its head with one massive overhand right, though.

Faber caught an overly aggressive Simon coming in with an overhand right that sent him stumbling to the floor and on the fast track to an L.

It was a rare display of power for Faber. Even in his UFC prime, he never scored a TKO win. Now he has.

This is bad news for any contenders at bantamweight. Given his hall of fame credentials and drawing power, there's a good chance that the UFC will oblige The California Kid with a title shot against Henry Cejudo if the opportunity presents itself.

With this kind of performance from a legend, it's hard to deny he's earned it.

Josh Emmett vs. Mirsad Bektic

Josh Emmett provided one of the most electric moments of the night when he scored a first-round TKO win as the hometown underdog against Mirsad Bektic.

Emmett has proven to be a power puncher at 145 pounds. He sat Bektic down with a flush jab and followed up with ground and pound until he officially got the finish:

The Team Alpha Male fighter has now knocked out three of his last four opponents. His last one being a third-round finish of Michael Johnson.

The loss is a big momentum stopper for Bektic. The 28-year-old has been lauded for his skillset as a prospect and finally appeared to break into the ranked tier of fighters with a win over Ricardo Lamas, but this will obviously be a setback.

Emmett, on the other hand, has shown that it's time to start taking him seriously as an interesting name in the featherweight division.

Karl Roberson vs. Wellington Turman

Karl Roberson barely escaped a surprisingly game Wellington Turman to take a split decision in middleweight action.

The 22-year-old Turman performed admirably in his UFC debut on short notice. He showed off a slick jiu-jitsu game as Roberson was forced to fend off multiple submission attempts whenever the fight was on the ground.

Roberson is now 4-2 in the UFC since coming to the organization off a win in Dana White's Contender Series. After a loss to Glover Teixeira, it was clear that he isn't quite ready for the big time yet, it isn't clear that this win really did much to change that perspective.

The fight was razor close as Roberson even managed to score in the round that all of the judges gave to Turman:

In the end, this might be the case where the loser actually comes out as the bigger winner on the night. Turman should definitely get another opportunity in the Octagon.

Marvin Vettori vs. Cezar Ferreira

Marvin Vettori has put together some intriguing performances in the UFC, but nothing emphatic enough to really get too excited. That wasn't the case as he put on a comprehensive beating of Cezar Ferreira en route to a unanimous decision.

After dropping a split decision to now interim titleholder Israel Adesanya last time out, Vettori came out aggressively against the Brazilian and was just a step ahead of his opponent for all three rounds.

Vettori especially stood out in the striking department where his quickness was too much for Ferreira to handle.

Ferreira isn't exactly the kind of opponent that is going to raise eyebrows, however, he does have wins over Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith that have aged well. Vettori will need to keep the momentum rolling after this one should open up a good opportunity for him.