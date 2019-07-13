Melvin Gordon on Contract Holdout: 'Hopefully I End Up as a Charger'

Daniel Gluskoter/Associated Press

As he pursues a long-term contract from the Los Angeles Chargers, Melvin Gordon hopes to remain with the franchise.

Speaking to reporters at SportsCon 2019 in Dallas on Saturday, Gordon addressed his contract and why he feels a holdout is necessary:

"I want to end up with the Chargers. That's my home. I'm not going to sit here and be like, 'Man, I don't want to go back to the Chargers, dah, dah, dah.' Like that's the team that blessed me with an opportunity. They started my life. They changed my life. Of all 32 teams, that was the team that called me. I can't forget them for that.

"But it's an opportunity right now where I know I need to take advantage of it. You know, I want to get paid. That's just kind of what it is. Hopefully I end up a Charger. That's the goal. I want to end up with the Chargers."

Gordon's agent, Fletcher Smith, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday the two-time Pro Bowler won't report to training camp and is prepared to demand a trade if the Chargers don't give him a new contract.

Gordon is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him $5.6 million. His 2019 salary ranks 11th among all running backs, per Over the Cap.

Staying on the field has been a problem for Gordon in his career; he's only played all 16 games once (2017) in four NFL seasons.

Per Pro Football Focus, Gordon had the highest grade among all running backs against a stacked box (at least eight defenders) in 2018. The 26-year-old set career highs with 5.1 yards per carry and 14 total touchdowns last season.