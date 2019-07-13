Wimbledon 2019 Results: Women's Final Score and Men's Final Predictions

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Simona Halep took just 56 minutes to beat Serena Williams to secure her first Wimbledon title on Saturday, winning 6-2, 6-2.

With Halep's prize secured, attention now turns to the men's final. Roger Federer will face defending champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday in the Swiss' 12th final at SW19, aiming for a ninth title.

Federer has been in sensational form en route to the final, most notably during Friday's win over familiar foe Rafael Nadal in the last four. Even at 37, Federer remains the most dominant force on the grass in London.

Djokovic is one of the few unlikely to be intimidated by Federer's Wimbledon record, however, after beating the Swiss in the 2014 and 2015 finals.

Final Going to 4 Sets

Neither player has youth on their side, but both still have the stamina to handle the rigours of a final spanning four sets. It took four sets for Federer to outlast Nadal in the last round, while Djokovic also played a quartet of sets during victory over Roberto Bautista Agut.

It's easy to believe four sets will again be needed given the contrast in styles. While Federer can still set a frenetic pace, 32-year-old Djokovic has remained more methodical.

Something has to give when two different playing styles clash. Expect it to be Djokovic's defences, with Federer's brand of intense pressure enough to give him the opening set.

Djokovic is nothing if not resilient, though, and he can be counted on to recover and frustrate his way to victory in the second.

Djokovic to Retain the Title

There are two main reasons why Djokovic should be favoured. First, he has excelled returning serve, per the ATP official website: "Djokovic has been aggressive on returns throughout the tournament, racking up 71 break points and converting on 34 (48 percent). He leads the tournament in return games won (34 of 89, 38 percent)."

Considering the foundation of Federer's ongoing success in London is still his serve-and-volley game, Djokovic is one of the few equipped to wreck it.

There is also the not-so-small matter of Djokovic having the psychological and historical edge:

Enough signs point to Djokovic to believe he will secure a fifth Wimbledon title. It will be far from easy against a decorated opponent playing as well as Federer on a surface he loves, but Djokovic will ultimately do enough.

Prediction: Djokovic wins 2-6, 7-6(3), 7-6(2), 6-4