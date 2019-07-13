Dolphins Assistant Jim Caldwell Taking Leave of Absence for Health Issues

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2019

This is a 2019 photo of Jim Caldwell of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. This image reflects the Miami Dolphins active roster as of Tuesday, April 16, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell announced Saturday he "will take a leave of absence to address health issues," per the team.

"I will be stepping back due to some medical complications that require my full attention," Caldwell said. "I want to thank Stephen Ross, Chris Grier, Coach Flores and the rest of the organization for the support they have given me and my family."

Caldwell will remain with the organization as a consultant for the 2019 season.

    

