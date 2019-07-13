Urijah Faber Beats Ricky Simon Via 1st-Round TKO at UFC Fight Night 155

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

After more than two years away from the sport, Urijah Faber came back in a big way with a first-round TKO win over Ricky Simon in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 155 in Sacramento.

Simon came out swinging right away, backing up Faber and throwing heavy kick and punches. However, he soon found out swarming a Hall of Famer might not be the best strategy. Faber stunned the up-and-comer with an overhand right that precipitated the end with ground-and-pound to the eruption of the California crowd.

Not only was it a good performance for an aging Faber, but it set a personal record for the former WEC champion. His quickest finish:

Luke Thomas provided some context for just how big an upset Faber pulled off:

After the bout Faber had some words for UFC president Dana White who was a little worried about Faber coming out of retirement to take this fight:

At 40 years old and coming off a long layoff, the odds were against The California Kid, but he was able to muster enough Old School Faber to pick up the win.

While it's been more than two years since Faber won a decision against Brad Pickett, he has stayed active training and even competed at Polaris 10, a competitive grappling event.

With a successful comeback under his belt, it doesn't sound like Faber is quite ready to call it quits. This might not be a one-time deal, and Faber has a big name in mind that he'd like to see next.

"At the end of the day, [flyweight and bantamweight champion] Henry Cejudo just called me out," Faber said, per Brian Campbell of CBS Sports. "He's one of the best fighters on the planet, Olympic champion, two-time UFC champion. To get yourself revved up, fighting someone who may be one of the best ever is a very exciting proposition."

On its face, a title shot against Cejudo seems a bit outrageous. After all, Faber's inactivity combined with a 3-3 record in his last six fights doesn't give him the best case on paper.

However, the UFC has traditionally been kind to its legends, and Faber qualifies. He's already been inducted into the Hall of Fame and still carries more name recognition than just about any lighter weight fights.

It wouldn't be altogether shocking to see The California Kid get one last shot at UFC gold before rides off into the sunset...again.