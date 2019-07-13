British F1 Grand Prix 2019: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton will attempt to become the first driver to win the Formula One British Grand Prix six times, with the race held at Silverstone on Sunday.

The world champion holds a 31-point lead over Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in his pursuit for a sixth championship.

A victory will see Hamilton overtake five-time British Grand Prix winners Jim Clarke and Alain Prost.

Race Date: Sunday, July 14

Race Time: 2:10 p.m. BST/9:10 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, ESPN Player

Preview



Ronald Zak/Associated Press

All eyes are usually on Hamilton before a race, but the five-time world champion could write a new chapter in history at his home event.

With 79 race victories under his belt, Hamilton will have his gaze locked on Michael Schumacher's record 91-win total, but first he can become the most successful driver ever at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton is always motivated to accumulate more accolades, and he will love the opportunity to prove himself before the huge crowd at Silverstone.

However, the champion could only finish fifth in the last race in Austria, with Max Verstappen climbing to the top of the podium ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Ronald Zak/Associated Press

The sport's young bucks will be in contention again on Sunday, and Hamilton will need to be at his best to stay ahead of the Red Bull and Ferrari.

According to Formula One's official website, Hamilton spoke after practice on Saturday about the challenges posed by the famous track.

"The asphalt is very smooth which makes it tricky to get the tyres to work, they're in and out of the window, and the gusty winds didn't make it easy. I was struggling with the rear end and went off a few times."

Sebastian Vettel won last year's race, but the German has failed to perform with consistency this term. The Ferrari driver is fourth in the world standings, and he holds only 18 points more than his 21-year-old team-mate.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Leclerc has been on the podium four times in his first season with the Prancing Horse, and despite the Italian car producing impressive straight-line speed, they have been unable to races this season.

Bottas could be Hamilton's biggest rival on race day, and Mercedes will know the Finnish driver has world championship aspirations of his own.

However, the Silver Arrows will want to see their primary driver grab the headlines as he adds yet another record to his name.