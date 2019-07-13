Cricket World Cup 2019 Final: Odds, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

New Zealand will start the final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup as underdogs against hosts England.

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker.com) has handed the Black Caps odds of 5-2, while England come in at 1-3 to win at Lord's. Both teams will be looking for their first ever title.

Sunday's final will start at 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET. Viewers can tune in via Channel 4 or Sky Sports Main Event (UK) and Willow TV (U.S.). For live stream options, visit Sky Go or Willow TV.

Here is a look at how New Zealand overcame India, as well as poor weather conditions, to book their spot in the final:

England dominated Australia in the other semi-final:

When these two teams met earlier in the tournament, England cruised to a massive 119-run win. Jonny Bairstow finished with a century, and the hosts' bowling feasted on the Black Caps, who were all-out after 45 overs.

Those same bowlers impressed against the Baggy Greens as well. Early wickets of David Warner and Aaron Finch―neither scored double-digit runs―put Australia on the back foot from the start, and they never recovered.

Depth is the key for England, who have a large group of batsmen who can all put up big numbers on any given day. Bairstow, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan are all currently ranked among the top 20 run-scorers in the tournament.

The Blacks Caps only have two men in the top 20: Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

In the loss to England, Williamson scored just 27, but he brings so much more to the table than just runs. Cricket writer Saj Sadiq had high praise for the captain after the win over India:

He'll have to be at his best against England, who have the bowling talent to go along with their explosive batting. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have been in exceptional form, and should provide an entertaining matchup for the New Zealand duo of Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.