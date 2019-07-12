2018 Mr. Olympia Shawn Rhoden Charged with Rape After Alleged Sexual Assault

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 08: Shawn Rhoden of the USA poses during the IFBB Australian Pro Grand Prix XIV at Plenary Hall on March 8, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Bodybuilder Shawn Rhoden, who won the 2018 Mr. Olympia, has a warrant out for his arrest on charges related to an alleged sexual assault. 

Per court documents obtained by Gretel Kauffman of KSL.com, Rhoden has been accused of raping a female bodybuilder in a Utah hotel room on Oct. 12, 2018. He's been charged with felony rape, felony object rape and felony forcible sexual abuse. 

Per TMZ Sports, Rhoden has not yet been arrested since the warrant was issued on Thursday.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

