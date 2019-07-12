2018 Mr. Olympia Shawn Rhoden Charged with Rape After Alleged Sexual Assault

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Bodybuilder Shawn Rhoden, who won the 2018 Mr. Olympia, has a warrant out for his arrest on charges related to an alleged sexual assault.

Per court documents obtained by Gretel Kauffman of KSL.com, Rhoden has been accused of raping a female bodybuilder in a Utah hotel room on Oct. 12, 2018. He's been charged with felony rape, felony object rape and felony forcible sexual abuse.

Per TMZ Sports, Rhoden has not yet been arrested since the warrant was issued on Thursday.

