Wimbledon Tennis 2019 Men's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream Info

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic will play Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final on Sunday.

The Serb will battle the Swiss in the perfect finale for the London crowd and fans watching at home.

Federer will attempt to win his ninth Wimbledon title, with Djokovic on the verge of becoming a five-time champion in SW19.

Date: Sunday, July 14

Time: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET



TV Info: BBC One (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, ESPN Player

Preview

Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Once Djokovic had beaten Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-finals, he had the opportunity to sit back and wait to see which iconic talent would be his opponent on Sunday.

Federer prevailed against Rafael Nadal, and his last-four victory in four sets was impressive against one of his greatest rivals.

Nadal did not perform badly, but the Swiss rolled back the years to provide a complete performance.

Federer has always been a master on grass, and his years of success on the surface were evident in the semi-finals.

Nadal was excellent throughout the first two sets, but the eventual winner hit a wonderful groove to grab control of the match.

Destiny was in Federer's hands, and the Swiss booked his place in the final to face Djokovic.

Federer hit 51 winners in the match compared to Nadal's 32, and the Spaniard was squeezed out in the last two sets.

TIM IRELAND/Getty Images

Djokovic appeared frustrated at times in his match with Bautista Agut, but the top seed regained his composure just as opponent began to perform at his maximum.

After winning the first set, Djokovic suffered a dip, opening the door for the 31-year-old.

Like Federer, Djokovic excelled in the latter stages of the match. Three further breaks of serve allowed the Serb a chance of defending his title in the final.

The shape of the draw dictated this was the final tennis fans wanted to see. The top two seeds have been in excellent form over the past two weeks, but Federer's amazing display against Nadal will have raised eyebrows.

Djokovic would be the overwhelming favourite against any other opponent, but Federer has a special relationship with Centre Court and its most famous competition.