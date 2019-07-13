Tour de France 2019: Stage 8 Route, Live Stream and TV Coverage

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

The Tour de France peloton will make its way to the city of Saint-Etienne during Stage 8 on Saturday, a 200 kilometer ride that should serve up plenty of entertainment.

After Friday's bunch sprint in Chalon-sur-Saone, Saturday's ride promises to be far more thrilling. The hilly profile is perfectly suited for both breakaway riders and the classic punchers, while the final climb of the Cote de la Jailliere may even throw up one or two surprises in the race for yellow.

The top contenders are likely to stay quiet, as they'll conserve energy for the high mountains. But just about everyone near the top of the general classification could push their chips forward on Saturday, hoping for some time in the yellow jersey.

Here is a look at the route and stage profile:

The stage will start in Macon and finish in Saint-Etienne. There will be no less than seven categorised climbs along the way, although none will be tougher than second category. There will be bonus seconds on offer on the final climb, an interesting twist for the GC:

Viewers from the UK can watch the stage via Eurosport 1 and ITV 4, with live streaming options available via the Eurosport Player and ITV Hub. American cycling fans can watch via NBC and its NBC Sports Live service.

There are two keys to this stage. The first is that the seven climbs don't appear to offer the potential for massive time gaps. Even the shorter hills with narrow, twisty roads aren't particularly daunting, and while riders can lose time if they have a bad day, no one is going to run away from the rest of the field on Saturday.

That means the top contenders―Geraint Thomas, Nairo Quintana and the likes―are likely to stay close to each other, rather than risk an all-out attack ahead of the high mountains. With the Alps and Pyrenees still to come, it's far safer to save energy for those challenges.

The second key is the timing. With Sunday being Bastille Day, some French riders may opt to save their energy for that stage, which offers a similar challenge. Winning on the national holiday is one of the biggest honours in French cycling, so that opportunity may be too good to pass up.

One man to keep an eye on will be Julian Alaphilippe, who sits just six seconds behind yellow jersey Giulio Ciccone. Expect him to do whatever he can to regain the yellow ahead of Bastille Day.