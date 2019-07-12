Report: NFL Owners Propose 18-Game Schedule with Limit of 16 Games Per Player

Tim Sharp/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly led a discussion at the latest collective-bargaining session with the National Football League Players Association about expanding the NFL regular season to 18 games.

On Thursday, Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reported the players' union "resisted" the idea, which could create "potentially billions of dollars annually." The owners also floated a proposal that would cap each player's appearances at 16 per season as a possible compromise.

