Report: NFL Owners Propose 18-Game Schedule with Limit of 16 Games Per Player

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, shakes hands with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field at AT&T stadium before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)
Tim Sharp/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly led a discussion at the latest collective-bargaining session with the National Football League Players Association about expanding the NFL regular season to 18 games. 

On Thursday, Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reported the players' union "resisted" the idea, which could create "potentially billions of dollars annually." The owners also floated a proposal that would cap each player's appearances at 16 per season as a possible compromise.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Odell DGAF and That's Why He's King of the NFL

    Love him or hate him, Odell just out here living his best life 😎

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Odell DGAF and That's Why He's King of the NFL

    Love him or hate him, Odell just out here living his best life 😎

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Norton 'Grateful to Be Alive' After Car Crash

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Norton 'Grateful to Be Alive' After Car Crash

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Patrick Peterson Wants to Be a 'Cardinal for Life'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Patrick Peterson Wants to Be a 'Cardinal for Life'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Suspends Full-Time Referee Program

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Suspends Full-Time Referee Program

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report