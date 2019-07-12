Patrick Peterson Says He Wants to Be a Cardinal for Life Despite Trade Rumors

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Despite requesting a trade last season, Arizona Cardinals star Patrick Peterson hopes to remain in the desert for the entirety of his career.

"Yeah, I would love to be a Cardinal for life, but things happen," Peterson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t Darin Gantt of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk). "Hell, something could change next month. The things happen not only in football, but in the world in general. So, I would love to be a Cardinal for life. I would love to be one of those guys to bring this organization its first championship."

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in October that Peterson had requested a trade as he "desperately" wanted out of Arizona despite being under contract through 2020.

Peterson acknowledged on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he previously sought a change of scenery but noted that had been a product of frustration:

"So it was just a lot of whirlwind going on last year, and I was just frustrated. I love Arizona. I definitely want to be there. Just that time of the year, last year, like I said, it was just very, very tough to deal with. But as being one of the leaders, I definitely felt it shouldn't have gone that way. But people upstairs can trade players and try to shop players around whenever they need to. So I didn't see what was wrong with me asking for a trade at the time. So it kind of works both ways.

"But right now I'm in a very, very happy place with the team. All of this is behind us right now, obviously. And something new just came up with me being suspended the first six games. But you know, I’m a man. I have to lick my wounds and be able to move forward from all of this. I have moved forward, and I’m ready to see what the future has for me."

Back in January, Peterson apologized to fans at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, for requesting a trade, telling the crowd, "I'm here to stay."

Peterson did not let his frustration or the team's poor record affect his field on the play, as he earned his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl selection. He piled up 54 tackles, five pass breakups, two interceptions and one sack.

After finishing the 2018 campaign an NFL-worst 3-13, Arizona has undergone a bit of an overhaul this offseason. Gone are coach Steve Wilks and quarterback Josh Rosen. In their place are Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray. Seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Terrell Suggs has also been added to the mix.

Unfortunately for Peterson, he will not be allowed to take the field with his teammates in Week 1—or for any of the first six games. He received a six-game ban back in May for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.