NFL Training Camps 2019: Schedule and Top Storylines to Watch

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

There's still a decent amount of time until the 2019 NFL season begins—a little less than eight weeks—but there will soon be an opportunity for football fans to whet their appetites.

Over the next two weeks, NFL players will report to their team's training camp as the preparation for a new season begins. For some teams, rookies will be at camp before the end of next week.

Here's a look at when training camps will get underway for all 32 teams, as well as some key storylines to follow from next week.

2019 NFL Training Camp Schedule

Arizona Cardinals

Report Date: July 17 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Atlanta Falcons

Report Date: July 18 (rookies), July 21 (veterans)

First Practice: July 22

Location: Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.

Baltimore Ravens

Report Date: July 17 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md.

Buffalo Bills

Report Date: July 22 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y.

Carolina Panthers

Report Date: July 24 (rookies and veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Chicago Bears

Report Date: July 22 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)

First Practice: July 26

Location: Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill.

Cincinnati Bengals

Report Date: July 24 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

First Practice: July 27

Location: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati

Cleveland Browns

Report Date: July 24 (rookies and veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: Cleveland Browns Training Complex in Berea, Ohio

Dallas Cowboys

Report Date: July 26 (rookies and veterans)

First Practice: July 27

Location: River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, Calif.

Denver Broncos

Report Date: July 17 (rookies and veterans)

First Practice: July 18

Location: UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colo.

Detroit Lions

Report Date: July 18 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: Detroit Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, Mich.

Green Bay Packers

Report Date: July 22 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisc.

Houston Texans

Report Date: July 21 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston

Indianapolis Colts

Report Date: July 21 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Report Date: July 22 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex in Jacksonville

Kansas City Chiefs

Report Date: July 23 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

First Practice: July 27

Location: Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.

Los Angeles Chargers

Report Date: July 24 (rookies and veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams

Report Date: July 24 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

First Practice: July 27

Location: University of California in Irvine, Calif.

Miami Dolphins

Report Date: July 21 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: Baptist Health Training Facility in Davie, Fla.

Minnesota Vikings

Report Date: July 22 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)

First Practice: July 26

Location: Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan, Minn.

New England Patriots

Report Date: July 21 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

New Orleans Saints

Report Date: July 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)

First Practice: July 26

Location: New Orleans Saints Training Facility in Metairie, La.

New York Giants

Report Date: July 22 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: Quest Diagnostics Training Facility in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets

Report Date: July 19 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J.

Oakland Raiders

Report Date: July 23 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)

First Practice: July 27

Location: Napa Valley Marriott in Napa, Calif.

Philadelphia Eagles

Report Date: July 24 (rookie and veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia

Pittsburgh Steelers

Report Date: July 24 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)

First Practice: July 26

Location: St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Penn.

San Francisco 49ers

Report Date: July 26 (rookies and veterans)

First Practice: July 27

Location: SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, Calif.

Seattle Seahawks

Report Date: July 17 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Report Date: July 21 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Fla.

Tennessee Titans

Report Date: July 22 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)

First Practice: July 26

Location: Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn.

Washington Redskins

Report Date: July 24 (rookies and veterans)

First Practice: July 25

Location: Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.

Top Storylines to Watch

Will Gordon be leaving Chargers?

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Melvin Gordon is a dynamic running back, and he's proved that over his first four seasons in the NFL, all with the Chargers. Last year, he had 1,375 total yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games, but his time in Los Angeles could be nearing an end.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted Thursday that the 26-year-old informed the Chargers that if he does not receive a new contract, he will not report to training camp and will demand a trade. The Los Angeles running back is set to earn $5.6 million in 2019 in the final year of his rookie contract.

"He's very serious," said Damarius Bilbo, one of Gordon's agents, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra). "He's worked his butt off and the fifth-year option is a result of where he was drafted. It's what it is. But if we'd gotten a respectable offer, we wouldn't be here. But he felt disrespected. He's very serious."

If this situation gets to the point where the Chargers decide to trade Gordon, there should be plenty of suitors for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Can Mahomes have repeat performance?

Patrick Mahomes' first season as an NFL starting quarterback was a special one. He became only the third player in NFL history to throw 50 touchdown passes in a season, joining Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, while making dynamic plays and incredible throws for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, there's one big question: Can Mahomes do it again?

Selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 draft, the 23-year-old played only one game in his rookie season. He took over Kansas City's offense last season and had a campaign impressive enough to earn him NFL MVP honors.

Because of Mahomes' incredible play-making ability and several other offensive standouts on the Chiefs' offense, there's a lot of reasons to believe another strong season is on the way. And perhaps the young quarterback will lead them deeper than the AFC Championship Game this time.

Which rookies QBs will begin 2019 as a starter?

Three quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2019 draft, but they might not all be on the field when Week 1 of the regular season arrives.

Kyler Murray, selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Cardinals, is the most likely of the trio to start Week 1. Arizona traded 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen after picking Murray, and the only other quarterback who could compete for the job is Brett Hundley.

That's not going to happen, so expect to see Murray's NFL debut at the start of the season.

The Giants and Redskins will have to decide what the best option is for their rookie quarterbacks.

New York selected Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick, but veteran Eli Manning could still be the starter to open the season.

Washington took Dwayne Haskins at No. 15, but he'll be competing with Case Keenum and Colt McCoy for the starting job.