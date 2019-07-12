NFL Training Camps 2019: Schedule and Top Storylines to Watch

NFL Training Camps 2019: Schedule and Top Storylines to WatchJuly 12, 2019
There's still a decent amount of time until the 2019 NFL season begins—a little less than eight weeks—but there will soon be an opportunity for football fans to whet their appetites.
Over the next two weeks, NFL players will report to their team's training camp as the preparation for a new season begins. For some teams, rookies will be at camp before the end of next week.
Here's a look at when training camps will get underway for all 32 teams, as well as some key storylines to follow from next week.
2019 NFL Training Camp Schedule
Arizona Cardinals
Report Date: July 17 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Atlanta Falcons
Report Date: July 18 (rookies), July 21 (veterans)
First Practice: July 22
Location: Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.
Baltimore Ravens
Report Date: July 17 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md.
Buffalo Bills
Report Date: July 22 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y.
Carolina Panthers
Report Date: July 24 (rookies and veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.
Chicago Bears
Report Date: July 22 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
First Practice: July 26
Location: Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill.
Cincinnati Bengals
Report Date: July 24 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)
First Practice: July 27
Location: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati
Cleveland Browns
Report Date: July 24 (rookies and veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: Cleveland Browns Training Complex in Berea, Ohio
Dallas Cowboys
Report Date: July 26 (rookies and veterans)
First Practice: July 27
Location: River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, Calif.
Denver Broncos
Report Date: July 17 (rookies and veterans)
First Practice: July 18
Location: UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colo.
Detroit Lions
Report Date: July 18 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: Detroit Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, Mich.
Green Bay Packers
Report Date: July 22 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisc.
Houston Texans
Report Date: July 21 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston
Indianapolis Colts
Report Date: July 21 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Report Date: July 22 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex in Jacksonville
Kansas City Chiefs
Report Date: July 23 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)
First Practice: July 27
Location: Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.
Los Angeles Chargers
Report Date: July 24 (rookies and veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, Calif.
Los Angeles Rams
Report Date: July 24 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)
First Practice: July 27
Location: University of California in Irvine, Calif.
Miami Dolphins
Report Date: July 21 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: Baptist Health Training Facility in Davie, Fla.
Minnesota Vikings
Report Date: July 22 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
First Practice: July 26
Location: Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan, Minn.
New England Patriots
Report Date: July 21 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
New Orleans Saints
Report Date: July 18 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
First Practice: July 26
Location: New Orleans Saints Training Facility in Metairie, La.
New York Giants
Report Date: July 22 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: Quest Diagnostics Training Facility in East Rutherford, N.J.
New York Jets
Report Date: July 19 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J.
Oakland Raiders
Report Date: July 23 (rookies), July 26 (veterans)
First Practice: July 27
Location: Napa Valley Marriott in Napa, Calif.
Philadelphia Eagles
Report Date: July 24 (rookie and veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Steelers
Report Date: July 24 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
First Practice: July 26
Location: St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Penn.
San Francisco 49ers
Report Date: July 26 (rookies and veterans)
First Practice: July 27
Location: SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, Calif.
Seattle Seahawks
Report Date: July 17 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Report Date: July 21 (rookies), July 24 (veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Fla.
Tennessee Titans
Report Date: July 22 (rookies), July 25 (veterans)
First Practice: July 26
Location: Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn.
Washington Redskins
Report Date: July 24 (rookies and veterans)
First Practice: July 25
Location: Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.
Top Storylines to Watch
Will Gordon be leaving Chargers?
Melvin Gordon is a dynamic running back, and he's proved that over his first four seasons in the NFL, all with the Chargers. Last year, he had 1,375 total yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games, but his time in Los Angeles could be nearing an end.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted Thursday that the 26-year-old informed the Chargers that if he does not receive a new contract, he will not report to training camp and will demand a trade. The Los Angeles running back is set to earn $5.6 million in 2019 in the final year of his rookie contract.
"He's very serious," said Damarius Bilbo, one of Gordon's agents, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra). "He's worked his butt off and the fifth-year option is a result of where he was drafted. It's what it is. But if we'd gotten a respectable offer, we wouldn't be here. But he felt disrespected. He's very serious."
If this situation gets to the point where the Chargers decide to trade Gordon, there should be plenty of suitors for the two-time Pro Bowler.
Can Mahomes have repeat performance?
Patrick Mahomes' first season as an NFL starting quarterback was a special one. He became only the third player in NFL history to throw 50 touchdown passes in a season, joining Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, while making dynamic plays and incredible throws for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Now, there's one big question: Can Mahomes do it again?
Selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 draft, the 23-year-old played only one game in his rookie season. He took over Kansas City's offense last season and had a campaign impressive enough to earn him NFL MVP honors.
Because of Mahomes' incredible play-making ability and several other offensive standouts on the Chiefs' offense, there's a lot of reasons to believe another strong season is on the way. And perhaps the young quarterback will lead them deeper than the AFC Championship Game this time.
Which rookies QBs will begin 2019 as a starter?
Three quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2019 draft, but they might not all be on the field when Week 1 of the regular season arrives.
Kyler Murray, selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Cardinals, is the most likely of the trio to start Week 1. Arizona traded 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen after picking Murray, and the only other quarterback who could compete for the job is Brett Hundley.
That's not going to happen, so expect to see Murray's NFL debut at the start of the season.
The Giants and Redskins will have to decide what the best option is for their rookie quarterbacks.
New York selected Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick, but veteran Eli Manning could still be the starter to open the season.
Washington took Dwayne Haskins at No. 15, but he'll be competing with Case Keenum and Colt McCoy for the starting job.
OBJ Has Taken Over as True Face of the NFL
Love him or hate him, Odell just out here living his best life 😎