UFC's Jorge Masvidal Calls Out Conor McGregor: 'I Want to Break His Face'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Following his stunning knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239 on Saturday, Jorge Masvidal laid out his preferences for his next fight.

During a Thursday interview on The Dan Le Batard Show, Masvidal said he wants to fight welterweight champion Kamaru Usman or Conor McGregor (h/t ESPN's Marc Raimondi). He sounded particularly enthusiastic about facing McGregor.

"I want McGregor, man," he said. "I want to break his face. I think that's an easy paycheck. He's got these cash symbols written all over his face for me. I just don't see it going his way at all, if I'm honest with you."

Masvidal executed one of the wildest knockouts in UFC history, flying toward Askren and connecting with a knee to the head to knock him out in five seconds.

The 34-year-old should strike while the iron is hot, so he's smart to push for a bout with McGregor.

McGregor hasn't returned to the Octagon since he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October. He appeared to retire abruptly in March but hinted shortly thereafter he'd be back in mixed martial arts. UFC President Dana White indicated in June that he expected to see McGregor fight this year, but he didn't offer any specifics.

Between their trash-talking ability and exciting fighting styes, Masvidal and McGregor would make for an entertaining pairing if they ever agreed to step into the cage.