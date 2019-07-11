Stephen Curry Discusses Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston Leaving Warriors

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

An offseason of change with the Golden State Warriors has left the franchise in an uncertain position heading into a new campaign for the first time since before Stephen Curry won his first NBA MVP award in 2014-15.

Per Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle, Curry addressed what it means for the Warriors to be without longtime contributors Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston:

"I'm the oldest on the team now, I've got to step my game up. It's a tough business. You knew at some point there would be some hard changes. You talk about Andre and Shaun, they're two guys who do things the right way.

"They have the ultimate level of professionalism, a respect for what they say and do. They're both three-time champs, and I think they have a lot left in the tank. It'll be fun and weird to watch them on different teams."

Iguodala, who was named MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals, was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The deal ended his six-year tenure in Golden State that started in 2013-14.

When the trade was announced, Warriors co-chairman Joe Lacob said the franchise would retire Iguodala's No. 9 jersey.

Livingston joined Golden State when its run of five straight NBA Finals appearances began in 2014-15. The 33-year-old was waived on Wednesday, having won three titles with the organization.

The Warriors have done significant retooling this offseason due to the departure of Kevin Durant and their limited salary-cap flexibility. Golden State acquired D'Angelo Russell from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a sign-and-trade deal involving Durant.

Curry, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Klay Thompson will be the key returning players for the Warriors in 2019-20. Thompson could return from the torn ACL he suffered in Game 6 of the NBA Finals as soon as March or April.

Now entering his 11th season, Curry is the longest-tenured member of the Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP will have to carry the load like he did before Durant's 2016 arrival. He's certainly got the ability to handle it, averaging at least 25.3 points per game and shooting 43.3 percent from three-point range over the past four seasons.