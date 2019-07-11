Wimbledon 2019 Results: Thursday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

Wimbledon 2019 Results: Thursday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw UpdateJuly 11, 2019
Simona Halep will play Serena Williams in the women's final of Wimbledon 2019 after both players enjoyed straightforward wins in their semi-final matches on Thursday.
Seventh seed Halep came through in straight sets against Ukrainian eighth seed Elina Svitolina to book her place in the final at the All England Club for the first time in her career.
Williams saw off unseeded Czech Barbora Strycova to reach her 11th Wimbledon final and is now one step away from securing an eighth title at the tournament and a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam.
Thursday's Results
(7) Simona Halep def. (8) Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3
(11) Serena Williams def. Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2
Thursday Recap
Halep wrapped up a dominant win over Svitolina in one hour and 13 minutes on Centre Court but was made to work hard for her place in the final initially.
The opening game of the match lasted nine minutes, produced two 23-shot rallies and saw Halep save three break points before finally holding serve.
The seventh seed then managed to break Svitolina to move 2-0 up after another lengthy game between the two players:
Wimbledon @Wimbledon
20 minutes in. 32 points. Two games completed. Early indications suggest this battle will be a tight affair, but @Simona_Halep leads the semi-final 2-0 #Wimbledon https://t.co/7BemkFzcrf
There were more breaks of serve to follow in an entertaining first set, with Halep breaking again at 4-1 thanks to a superb forehand winner.
The Romanian needed six set points to clinch the opener. She finally made the breakthrough with a wide serve that forced a weak return from Svitolina, allowing the seventh seed to hit a clean winner.
New York Times tennis correspondent Christopher Clarey offered his view on Halep:
Christopher Clarey @christophclarey
Halep told me earlier in the tournament she was feeling "hungry again". Playing like it. Up 6-1 on Svitolina in their Wimbledon semifinal.
The second set was a tighter affair with both players managing to hold serve in the early stages, although Halep was finding it easier going and did not drop a point in her first three service games.
She found the crucial break to move 4-3 up and then broke again to clinch victory on her second match point with a forehand return that was too hot for Svitolina:
WTA Insider @WTA_insider
Phenomenal performance from Simona Halep, who stayed aggressive and beat Svitolina at her own game to advance to her 1st @Wimbledon final and 1st major final since winning Roland Garros. Hit 26W, won 25 of the 32 rallies lasting 9+ shots, broke 5x. https://t.co/YDDYHQWhZc https://t.co/m6BqtIBol0
Halep's reward is a fifth Grand Slam final and her first since winning the 2018 French Open at Roland-Garros.
The seventh seed will go on to face Williams, who cruised past Strycova in less than an hour on Thursday.
Williams simply had too much power and quality for the Czech star, securing breaks in the fourth and sixth games on the way to taking the first set.
Strycova managed to earn three break points with Williams serving for the set but could not convert any, allowing Williams to seal the opener with an ace after 27 minutes:
Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil
Serena Williams takes the opening set 6-1 in 27 minutes over Barbora Strycova. Serena saved 3/3 break points. Won 9/10 net points. Won 2/2 break points on the Strycova serve. Won 87% of her first-serve points. Hit 16 winners against 8 unforced errors. #wimbledon
The second set followed a similar pattern, and Williams again broke twice before serving out a comfortable victory:
Wimbledon @Wimbledon
One step away from an eighth #Wimbledon singles title... @serenawilliams defeats Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2 in 59 minutes on Centre Court https://t.co/PzZzr8qi9M
Williams will go into the final as the favourite to add another Wimbledon title to her collection. She has beaten Halep in nine of their 10 meetings on the WTA Tour and looked in ominous form against Strycova.
Top Men's Seeds Advance at Wimbledon
