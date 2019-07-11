Wimbledon 2019 Results: Thursday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

Simona Halep will play Serena Williams in the women's final of Wimbledon 2019 after both players enjoyed straightforward wins in their semi-final matches on Thursday.

Seventh seed Halep came through in straight sets against Ukrainian eighth seed Elina Svitolina to book her place in the final at the All England Club for the first time in her career.

Williams saw off unseeded Czech Barbora Strycova to reach her 11th Wimbledon final and is now one step away from securing an eighth title at the tournament and a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam.

        

Thursday's Results

(7) Simona Halep def. (8) Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3

(11) Serena Williams def. Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2

      

Thursday Recap

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Simona Halep of Romania celebrates the victory in her Ladies' Singles semi-final match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during Day Ten of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 1
Shi Tang/Getty Images

Halep wrapped up a dominant win over Svitolina in one hour and 13 minutes on Centre Court but was made to work hard for her place in the final initially.

The opening game of the match lasted nine minutes, produced two 23-shot rallies and saw Halep save three break points before finally holding serve.

The seventh seed then managed to break Svitolina to move 2-0 up after another lengthy game between the two players:

There were more breaks of serve to follow in an entertaining first set, with Halep breaking again at 4-1 thanks to a superb forehand winner.

The Romanian needed six set points to clinch the opener. She finally made the breakthrough with a wide serve that forced a weak return from Svitolina, allowing the seventh seed to hit a clean winner.

New York Times tennis correspondent Christopher Clarey offered his view on Halep:

The second set was a tighter affair with both players managing to hold serve in the early stages, although Halep was finding it easier going and did not drop a point in her first three service games.

She found the crucial break to move 4-3 up and then broke again to clinch victory on her second match point with a forehand return that was too hot for Svitolina:

Halep's reward is a fifth Grand Slam final and her first since winning the 2018 French Open at Roland-Garros.

The seventh seed will go on to face Williams, who cruised past Strycova in less than an hour on Thursday.

Williams simply had too much power and quality for the Czech star, securing breaks in the fourth and sixth games on the way to taking the first set.

Strycova managed to earn three break points with Williams serving for the set but could not convert any, allowing Williams to seal the opener with an ace after 27 minutes:

The second set followed a similar pattern, and Williams again broke twice before serving out a comfortable victory:

Williams will go into the final as the favourite to add another Wimbledon title to her collection. She has beaten Halep in nine of their 10 meetings on the WTA Tour and looked in ominous form against Strycova.

